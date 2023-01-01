2023: Akeredolu Expresses Optimism on Greater Nigeria

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has called on the people of the state and Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of gratitude to God, just as he congratulated them on witnessing the new year 2023.

Akeredolu who stated this in his New Year message to the people of the state, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde, said despite the numerous challenges of the past year, the State has reasons to appreciate the abiding grace and mercy of God which sustained it and the people therein.

The Governor called on the people to intensify prayers for the peace and prosperity of the country, especially as the 2023 general elections draw nearer.

Akeredolu, who expressed optimism that the country will emerge stronger and better from its challenges, urged compatriots to rededicate themselves to the unity and progress of the nation.

“2023 is a very crucial year, especially in the life of our country. We must be deliberate in making the right choices. Our collective targets must showcase our respect for our diverse interests.

“We must reflect on the yearnings of our people and protect the interests and sentiments that have kept us as one indivisible county.

“Let us embrace reason and truth. We must be unanimous in shunning cynicism and mistrust. Our chief objective must be competence in the choice of leadership.

“Our March towards prosperity and progress must be anchored on the path of confidence and trust. We must be united in our efforts to create a better country for all and sundry.

“Let’s promote capacity over religious affinity. We must not jettison track records and established reach over shallow hatred.