2023: AIG charges police officers on intelligence gathering

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, in charge of zone 7 Police Command, AIG Kayode Egbetokun has charged Police officers to do more on intelligence gathering ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He gave the hint during his familiarization visit to Federal Capital Territory Police Command, Wednesday.

Egbetokun said Police as strategic managers of providing adequate security for election must brace up for the task.

He said; “Aside from being the lead agency in internal security, the Nigeria Police Force is also the lead agency in election security management as stipulated in the relevant sections of the Electoral Act 2020.

“There is room for improvement. Modern policing is intelligence-led, community-based and technology-driven. We must therefore work harder to enhance our intelligence capacity.

“We must improve on visibility policing. The recent deployment of newly passed out recruit constables is a big boost in this regard.

“We must sustain strategic partnership with other security agencies and other stakeholders.”

“The FCT administration recently assisted the command with twenty brand new operational vehicles fitted with communication gadgets we must reciprocate this gesture by discharging our duties professionally, responsibly and scaling up our service delivery.” He stated.

Earlier, the FCT Commissioner of Police, CP Sadiq Abubakar, assured the visiting AIG of the command’s loyalty.

“The FCT Command under my leadership is committed to ensuring that the policing ideals of the Inspector-General of Police which has been effectively canvassed by the AIG in charge of Zone 7 are clearly and without doubt exemplified in the Command. Similarly, one of the foremost mandates of the Command is to deliberately entrench modern policing standards, particularly respect for the Rule of Law and the Fundamental Rights of all citizens.





“I hereby restate the unalloyed dedication of myself and my team to ensuring that the impact of the policies and operational directives of the AIG, and by extension the IGP, is vigorously pursued within the Command for the achievement of the policing mandate of the Nigeria Police Force.” He stated.

