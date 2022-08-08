2023: Agunloye heads 13-man SDP presidential campaign committee

The National Chairman of the Social Democratic, SDP, Alhaji Shehu Musa Ganam has inaugurated a 13 Man Presidential Campaign Committee of the Party for the 2023 Presidential Election

The Committee is headed by a former Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, who is also the National Secretary of the Party while a veteran Journalist, Dr Ibrahim Modibo would serve as its Secretary

Speaking at the brief occasion in Abuja, Alhaji Gabam said that the Party was in the race to win the forthcoming Presidential election and restore good governance to the country

He pointed out that the SDP remained the last hope for the Nation as such Party should go all out to canvas for the support of all Nigerians who were already clamouring for the restoration of good governance in the country

The Terms of Reference of the Committee are:

*To develop a road map and presidential campaign structure

*To liaise with the presidential candidate for his inputs

To keep in constant consultation with the National Chairman of the party

*The Committee shall report to the National Chairman not later than two weeks.

*The Committee Chairman may co-opt other members to assist the committee in this assignment.

Gabam expressed optimism that the Committee members would bring their wealth of experience to bear in the assignment to cause harmonisation and guide the Party to electoral victory come 2023.

Responding, the Chairman of the Committee, Dr Agunloye promised that members would carry out the assignment diligently and assured a total victory for Party at the poll.

