2023: AFRPN to engage leadership of 4 contending political parties

The Association of Foreign Relations Professionals of Nigeria (AFRPN) is set to engage the leadership of the four foremost contending political parties for the Office of the President in the historic February elections to rub minds with the diplomatic community.

Tribune reports that the four foremost political contenders in the forthcoming general election are All Progressive Congress(APC), People Democratic Party(PDP), Labour Party(LP) and the New Nigeria Peoples Party(NNPP).

The President of AFRPN Dr. Gani Lawal in his speech while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday explained that the parley is with a view of sharing with anxious electorate the novelty of alleviating the pervasive perception of the waning clout of Nigeria in the continent and indeed universally.

He also disclosed that it is part of its oversight function to impact on Nigeria’s foreign policy and in recognition of the pivotal role party politics play in the formulation, articulation and implementation of Nigeria’s Foreign Policy.

He maintained that it to deepen the knowledge and understanding of the input-output system that has informed the Nigerian foreign policy options in the international arena which has served her well as a leading player in Africa and the World at large.

According to him, the event is scheduled to start at 3.00 pm Tuesday,10″ January, 2023 in the Rotunda Hall of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Balewa House Abuja, Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

“Invited guests expected to grace the occasion include, but not limited to the leadership of the political parties, practitioners of international relations, staff of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Heads of Diplomatic and Consular Missions. Patrons of the association such as Ambassador(Dr.) Dalhatu Tafida former High Commissioner of Nigeria to United Kingdom and Former and present Honourable Ministers of Foreign Affairs are expected to graciously attend the Event”.

“Similarly, it is expected that Heads of Institutions and Agencies seized with functions tailored toward the enhancement of Nigeria diplomatic profile and international standing in the comity of nations such as, Comptrollers-General of the Nigeria Custom Service and Nigeria Immigration Service as well as the Commandant of the Defence College are expected to avail themselves of this important interaction”.

“All Heads of Diplomatic and Consular Missions and related relevant Non Governmental Organizations are expected to be in attendance”. He added.