2023: AFAN vows to mobilise farmers to vote credible candidates

The National President of All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), Arc. Kabir Ibrahim has said that the Association would mobilise farmers ahead of the 2023 general elections to vote for leaders who will focus properly on the agricultural sector.

Arc Ibrahim in a statement made available to journalists said the association has resolved to vote only candidates who will carry farmers along after the general elections.

He said: “It should be noted that AFAN under Arc. Kabir Ibrahim is mobilising farmers ahead of the 2023 general elections to vote for leaders who will focus properly on the agricultural sector.”

On the judgement of the Federal High Court in favour of the factional AFAN chairman, Faruk Rabiu Mudi, Kabir said the judgment has been appealed and therefore he and his cohorts cannot parade themselves as the president and leaders of AFAN until the pending appeal is dispensed with.

He further noted that the duly elected executives of AFAN in the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are coordinating the activities of farmers in their various states and the International Community is evidently working with the Arc. Kabir-led AFAN.

According to him, the records of the Federal High Court have been compiled and transmitted to the Court of Appeal and files and case numbers have been assigned.





He urged the federal government and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development( FMARD) as well as the general public to follow due judicial process and rule of law in transacting any business with anyone except Arc. Kabir Ibrahim and his national and state executives regarding Nigerian farmers.

