2023: ADC sinks deeper in crisis, expelled presidential candidate, seven others

The leadership tussle rocking the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) took a dramatic twist at the weekend as the party National Working Committee led by its National Chairman, Ralphs Okey Nwosu, announced the expulsion of the ADC presidential candidate, Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and seven others.

Nwosu in a statement he personally signed and issued to newsmen in Abuja at the weekend disclosed that his NWC took the decision after proper consideration of the seven-man Disciplinary Panel which looked into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti- party activities and gross violations of the Party’s constitution amongst others leveled against the party presidential candidate and seven others.

The ADC presidential candidate and Nwosu have been embroiled in cold war over the latter continued stay in office as national chairman. An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party recently passed a vote of confidence in Nwosu led NWC and granted it tenure extension.

Also axed along with Kachikwu were Kennedy Odion, Kingsley Oggah, Musa Hassan, Bello Isiyaka , Clement Ehiator Kabiru Hussaini and Alaka Godwin William.

The statement further disclosed that “the Panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation leveled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr.Dumebi Kachikwu & others be expelled from the party.

“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the Panel with modification.

“With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stable and determined to move into reckoning across the country. NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election, while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party.

“The NWC also commended the members of the Committee for the courage and commitment shown in the quality of their work and called on all its members to remain focused and continue to be good ambassadors of ADC.”

