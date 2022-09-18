2023: ADC sinks deeper in crisis, expelled presidential candidate, 7 others

THE leadership tussle rocking the African Democratic Congress, (ADC) took a dramatic twist at the weekend as the party National Working Committee led by its National Chairman, Ralphs Okey Nwosu, announced the expulsion of the ADC presidential candidate, Mr Dumebi Kachikwu and seven others.

Nwosu in a statement released in Abuja at the weekend disclosed that his NWC took the decision after proper consideration of the seven-man Disciplinary Panel which looked into the allegations of gross misconduct, anti- party activities and gross violations of the party’s constitution amongst others levelled against the party presidential candidate and seven others.

However, the interim national leadership of the party, on Saturday, dismissed the purported expulsion by Nwosu. The interim National Chairman of the party, Senator Patricia Akwashiki, in a statement made available to Tribune Online described Nwosu’s action as “the antics of a sinking man clutching at straws.”

The ADC presidential candidate and Nwosu have been embroiled in cold war over the latter continued stay in office as national chairman. An emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee of the party recently passed a vote of confidence in Nwosu led NWC and granted it tenure extension. Also axed along with Kachikwu were Kennedy Odion, Kingsley Oggah, Musa Hassan, Bello Isiyaka , Clement Ehiator, Kabiru Hussaini and Alaka Godwin William.

The statement further disclosed that “the Panel found Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu and others guilty of the allegation levelled against them, subsequently in accordance with article 15 of the party’s constitution recommended that Mr. Dumebi Kachikwu& others be expelled from the party.

“The NWC met on the 16th of September 2022 to deliberate on the report and accepted the report of the panel with modification.

“With this development, the party has taken strategic steps to clean its stable and determined to move into reckoning across the country. NWC urged all the candidates and members to focus on the 2023 general election, while rededicating themselves to the ideals of the party.

“The NWC also commended the members of the Committee for the courage and commitment shown in the quality of their work and called on all its members to remain focused and continue to be good ambassadors of ADC.”

But while reacting to the development, Akwashiki had called on members of the party and indeed Nigerians to ignore the diversionary, divisive and destabilisation activities of Nwosu, accusing him of lamenting over spilt milk like a whipped child.” She insisted that ADC would not be distracted by the actions of Nwosu and his hirelings now masquerading as genuine officers of the party.

Akwashiki said: “Nwosu is the former chairman whose tenure has elapsed, who now seeks to pull the party down because he failed in his bid to extend his tenure after 17 years as party chairman.

“All expulsions and suspensions from Nwosu and his cabal are merely diversionary and a facesaving measure as he faces investigation for fraud, forgery and impersonation by the Nigeria Police.

“The general public is, therefore, advised to ignore any statements emanating from Nwosu or any member of the former National Working Committee.

“Chief Ralph Nwosu has approached the courts to challenge his removal, so, he is advised to wait for the court ruling and stop making a fool of himself.

“The party reiterates that ADC is not for sale and won’t enter into any alliance, so buyer beware!

“Anything that has a beginning must have an end. Nwosu had been chairman of our great party for 17 years and we thank him for the services he has rendered.

“Now he is no more due to the need to reorganize the party and put her on a sound footing to win elections.

“To continue to arrogate power and cloth himself with borrowed robes amount to impersonation which can only emanate from grand delusion.

“The ADC has moved on. Nwosu had better wake up to reality. The constitution of the party is supreme and there is no provision therein for a life national chairman,” Akwashiki added.