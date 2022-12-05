2023: ACF cautions Kano politicians against unguarded utterances

THE Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Kano state chapter, has called on the governorship candidates of respective political parties to stop making inciting statements.

The political atmosphere in Kano is getting heated as the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) seem to be at loggerheads.

The chairman of the Forum, Dr Goni Faruk Umar, gave the warning on Monday, during an interactive session with gubernatorial candidates for the 2023 elections in Kano on the need to reduce the already rising tensions.

He said that the essence of the interactive session is to discuss with the candidates what they intend to do when they are elected into office next year.

The statement, which was signed by Assistant Publicity Secretary, ACF Kano State Chapter, Nasiru Yusuf Ibrahim, said they are worried by recent political events in Kano.

“As elders who are shouldering the responsibilities of ensuring peace, we cannot fold our arms and allow the unfortunate happenings in the political circles in Kano like what we were witnessing now.”

Umar however disclosed that ACF was asking the gubernatorial candidates to commit to peaceful resolutions of conduct devoid of rancour and violence.

Dr Umar disclosed that “Part of what we have told them is that we would like them to state that when they win the election, they will not interfere with the allocations of the various local governments we have.

“We asked them to lead by example and make sure none of their children or those of their commissioners go abroad for education. They should ensure that they attend public schools in order to know the problems of the education sector and solve them.

“We do not expect any governor, his deputy or commissioners to go abroad for treatment. They should ensure that they improve the health sector so that everybody can get access to good healthcare.

“We have also called on them to ensure that there is no thuggery in their campaigns so that we will have peaceful campaigns and election and they have signed an undertaking that they will not use thugs in their campaigns,” Dr Umar said.

