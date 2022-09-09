2023: Accord BOT chairman reaffirms candidacy of Adelabu, others

The Chairman, Board of Trustees, Accord party, Mr Issac Adeniyi, has reaffirmed the candidacy of the party’s flag bearer for the 2023 governorship election in Oyo state, Adebayo Adelabu and other candidates that will contest for various elective positions.

Adeniyi, who doubles as the acting national chairman of the party made this known in Ibadan on Thursday while meeting with Southwest leaders of the party in Ibadan.

He declared that the pending suit over the party’s national leadership tussle, before an Abuja High Court would not in any way affect the authenticity of all its candidates whose names were before the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

According to him, all factions of the party in the state have accepted the flag bearer of the party Adebayo Adelabu as the authentic candidate of the party.

While boasting about the victory of the party in the coming election, Adeniyi emphasized that with cooperation among the two groups, the party will come out with flying colours in the coming election.

He, however, seeks more unity among members of the party in order to give room for more peace within the party.

On issues that have to do with the former National Working Committee(NWC) and the acting executives of the party, the caretaker chairman of the party in Oyo state, Sunday Igbinsola, explained that the court judgement of May 23rd had dissolved the NWC on the lapse of their tenure.

Igbinsola said “the court judgement was challenged by the former National Working Committee to set the judgement aside of which according to him the court ruled out stating that the court judgement of the said 23rd May still intact pending the determination of the application brought.

He added that as a creditor of the judgement, the faction is enjoying the court judgement which according to him lead to the reason behind the meeting.

Adding that the meeting is organised to harmonize the two groups in the party for oneness and progress of the party, he said that screening of interested members who have expressed their interest but were not given a fair screening and verification at the time of selecting candidates, he noted that 6 people would be picked for 6 positions in the federal representative seats and state house of assembly.

Igbinsola noted that as a caretaker chairman he is in the sustainability of the party structure while he affirmed that the party already have candidates for the 51 elective post for the election.

He implored members to come together to play a decent democracy in order to enjoy the dividend of democracy, he advised the members and supporters to come together and focus to put the party as the credible alternative for the citizens of Oyo state and Nigeria at large towards the success of the party during the 2023 election.

The caretaker chairman, however, affirmed that he is indeed sure of the party’s success in the coming election.

“Day by day we have seen improvements, we keep seeing development in the party, as the image of the party is being accepted by all, so I don’t have any doubtful mind about bid victory because I know he is the best candidate Oyo state needs at this time,” he said.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE