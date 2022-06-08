2023: Abiodun’s long walk to victory

Let me start this piece on a controversial note by declaring from the outset that the resounding success recorded by the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, in the just-concluded governorship primary is not a pyrrhic victory. For well-known reasons, the road leading to his victory is long, bumpy and laced with landmines. But against all odds, he has won the war. Therefore, his endorsement for a second tenure by the party delegates only bears an eloquent testimony to his impressive performance in the last three years. So, if you like, call it a long walk to victory, you won’t be wrong! If you like, call it a bumpy road to victory; you are still saying the same thing in a different way! Either way, his second term ticket didn’t just fall on his laps. He had toiled hard, sweated and even suffered silent embarrassment for the passion he has put in his commitment to make Ogun State to achieve its full potential as a budding industrial hub, not only in Nigeria but in the entire West African sub-region.

The interesting thing is that after such a long pursuit of an objective goal, victory often comes as an anti-climax. And that exactly is what happened to Governor Abiodun of the Gateway State, whose victory in the governorship primary has continued to resonate across the length and breadth of the state.

Before his successful outing, he had been maligned, castigated and even literally sent for the guillotine by his traducers on frivolous allegations that absolutely lacked evidence, all in an attempt to stop his re-election bid. Bad politics runs in their blood. They are the purveyors of hate news. They concocted all manner of stories and churned them out for the public consumption through the available social media platforms. In the end, all the lies fell like a pack of cards.

While the appalling dirty politicking lasted with the attendant mudslinging, Governor Abiodun refused to be distracted. He refused to be drawn into the needless war of words. He left them to their conscience and to the judgment of the good people of Ogun State who knew the reasons behind their antic; who knew how fractious and tempestuous children of Oduduwa always tear each other like killer ants in a roiling cauldron at every turn of election season. Thus, instead of being swayed by the tragicomedy drama, acrimonious tunes and rhythmic macabre dance on a daily basis, he kept a sharp focus on his developmental agenda, knowing full well that the ultimate decision on the renewal of his mandate lies solely in the people. Thankfully, that they did overwhelmingly in the just-concluded governorship primary.

This piece is not out to condemn anybody for having an opposing view on governance issues or castigate those who have genuine aspiration to lead the state. In a multi-party democracy like ours, effective participation in politics is sine qua non to good governance as it offers the electorate a variety of choices among contenders. Anything to the contrary is another road to dictatorship and tyranny of leadership. And, of course, the battle cry has always remained ‘never again will Nigeria fall back to the abyss of the immediate past dictatorship of the military regime.’ But then, politics or no politics, decorum demands respect for the constituted authority. It demands an objective analysis of issues and the way to achieving a common goal for the good of the greater number of people. Regrettably, some eerie and desperate power mongers threw caution into the wind, hauling mud at the governor with tongues in the cheek. They wanted to pull the house down and truncate the developmental strides of the present administration in order to fulfill their selfish ambitions. They were determined to alter the prevailing peaceful atmosphere in the state on the altar of parochial self-exclusivity. But rather than joining issues with them, Governor Abiodun took the whole scenario with a calm fortitude, directing his times, energy and resources on delivering on his electioneering promises. It all paid off after all.

This is apart from other factions consisting of over 200 individuals from Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state led back into the mainstream of the APC by a former Commissioner for Health and also erstwhile 2019 Allied Peoples Movement (APM) deputy Director-General, Adekunle Akinlade Campaign Organisation, Dr. Babatunde Ipaiye. Besides, Chief Jide Ojuko, former Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, has pitched tent with the moving train of Abiodun. According to him, a couple of weeks ago, during the formal declaration held at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, he eulogies the rare virtue of the governor, his unprecedented giant strides in the provision of qualitative governance which has translated in massive development and growth of the Gateway State in the last three years and routed for the re-election of the Abiodun.





Receiving the senator and other teeming supporters at the Presidential Lodge, Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun commended them for reuniting with the mainstream, saying their return would strengthen the party to face the challenges ahead.

In his remarks, Mustapha commended the governor for spreading projects to all sections of the state, declaring that his senatorial district had benefited from various road projects of the present administration more than previous ones in the last 16 years. In his acceptance speech, Governor Abiodun promised to continue with the massive turnaround of the state with various infrastructure developments. He particularly appreciated the people of the state for their continuous support and prayers.

Let no one make mistake about it; Ogun is not one of the states, where you can mess up with the people’s mandate and expect a hand clap. History has proven how politically sophisticated the state is in terms of measurement of performance. You will always be at home with them if your performance is genuinely measureable and quantifiable. And they will give it back to you if you think you can outsmart them by playing tricks. Those who don’t know should know that it is practically impossible to deceive the electorate amidst oceanic plentitude of qualified personnel, tested technocrats, great icons and distinguished industrialiststhe state is blessed with.

In any case, Governor Abiodun does not believe in gloating over victory. In his usual magnanimity, he said he has forgiven those who knowingly and unknowingly wronged him in any way. He has also extended an Olive branch to co-contenders, seeking their hands in the collective effort to reposition the economy of the state.

Suffice to say that in the last three years of the administration, quite a number of giant strides in the areas of economic prosperity, rapid industrialisation, investment opportunities both local and foreign, infrastructure development, employment generation, agro-allied processing, among others.

Ogbonnikan wrote from Abeokuta, Ogun State capital

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

US: Three dead in Iowa church shooting following Biden gun speech