2023: Abia youths celebrate Lawmaker, Onyejeocha

The Amuda community youths yesterday granted a civic reception for the member representing Isiukwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency of Abia State, Hon Nkeiruka Onyejeocha.

The President of Amuda Youths, Kingsley Okorie, informed the lawmaker, also the Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, that the reception’s purpose was to appreciate her for what she has done for the community and to ensure her place in the community come February 25th.

The youths informed her that they hadhad put together a team to help her win her election.

While commending the lawmaker for network of roads across the constituency and providing job opportunities for graduates of the communities, Kingsley said, “We decided to say thank you. We are not doing this because it’s campaign season. We are doing it to say thank you. We will not vote for you because of the ones you have not done. We are voting for you for the ones you have done.

“The Amuda youths thought it wise to receive you as one of our own and to say we are solidly behind you come February 25th.

“Our promise and assurance are that come February 25th, one hundred percent vote is for you; none will be missing”.

Responding, Hon. Onyejeocha described the youth’s gesture as a “symbol of unity” in the community, adding that she would be indebted to them.

“What you have done today will reinforce my confidence to build on what we have done, what we are still doing, and what we will be doing in the future.