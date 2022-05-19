2023: ‘Abba Gida-Gida’ emerges NNPP governorship candidate in Kano

The former governorship candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 Kano State governorship election, Abba Kabir Yusuf, popularly called ‘Abba Gida-Gida’ has been endorsed as the consensus candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) in the forthcoming 2023 governorship election in the state.

Recall that Alhaji Yusuf, lost to the incumbent governor, Abdullahi Ganduje after the election was declared inconclusive and a re-run election was conducted in the state.

As confirmed by the party, ‘Abba Gida-Gida and Aminu Abdussalam, his running mate in the 2019 election, will fly the NNPP banner in the election come 2023.

During the 2019 election, Alhaji Yusuf was believed to have become a household name with the popular political song; ‘Abba Gida-Gida’ but eventually lost the 2019 election to Governor Umar Abdullahi Ganduje.





After Wednesday’s declaration and the defection of Senator Shekarau to the NNPP, the party has given the Kano Central ticket to Senator Shekarau, who officially joined the party

Also, others considered for senatorial tickets are former Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Abdullahi Baffa for Kano North and former presidential adviser on National Assembly matters, Abdulrahman Kawu Sumaila will contest for the Kano South senatorial district.

All the candidates emerged through consensus arrangements agreed upon by all the aspirants.

