2023: A defining moment for Nigeria ― ADC Senate candidate

Senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for Kogi West, Barrister Dele Bello Williams, has said that the forthcoming 2023 elections will be a defining moment for the people of the country and Kogi West senatorial district and should not be toyed with.

Speaking during a press conference in Lokoja, Dele Williams called on the electorate to approach the 2023 general election with the utmost sense of patriotism and sincerity.

The lawyer and development specialist said he looks forward to the forthcoming general election with great optimism, expressing confidence that will emerge victorious.

He disclosed that something good is awaiting the people of Kogi West in ADC, adding that he is optimistic that the need to conquer vote buying through the punishment of individuals and the political parties with laws will go a long way in reducing the malaise.

The ADC flagbearer cited the outstanding performances of Hon. Leke Abejide, a member representing the Yagba federal constituency, as what one of the unique selling points that will guarantee ADC’s victory in Kogi West.

He described Abejide as a lawmaker who has caused positive change by the payment of WAEC, and NECO fees to students in Yagba Federal Constituency and now extending the gesture to Kabba- Bunu /Ijumu federal constituency with the people of Lokoja, Kogi Federal Constituency waiting eagerly to benefit from the benevolence and good representation of the ADC.

While pointing out the people of Kogi West are wiser and wary of the perennial political parties like the APC and PDP, having failed them over the years with failed promises, said the perennial political parties have made the case of the ADC straightforward.

Barr. Dele noted that the people of Kogi West have rejected the PDP and APC has failed on promises made to them.

The ADC standard bearer said he has good reasons to be optimistic about the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed for elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said the electoral act has ensured that the primary elections conducted by many political parties saw the fall of some regular candidates in Kogi West.

He said in spite of woeful failure in security, and the people’s inability to feed themselves, President Muhammadu Buhari deserves accolades for the electoral act which he pointed said is encouraging, if it can be sustained, pointing out that it gives hope for the nation’s democracy.

Barr. Dele listed the greatest problem of Nigeria as a lack of justice infrastructure.

He lamented that the justice system has collapsed, where laws are not implemented with consequences and promised that if elected, he will strive to work for the independence of the judiciary and policing system.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE



