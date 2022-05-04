2023: 125 PDP aspirants risk disqualification in Anambra

The Anambra State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has raised the alarm over looming disqualification as a result of a failed state congress exercise in the state.

The party raises the alarm in a Communique, signed and made available to Journalists, by Honourable Onyebuchi Agustine Offor, an House of Representative aspirant for Nnewi North/South/Ekwusigo Federal Constituency on behalf of others, during a press chat, held at the state secretariat Awka, on Wednesday.

They called on the National Chairman of the party, Prof. lyorcha Ayu, and the leadership of PDP to expeditiously repeat the state congress exercise on Thursday, 5th May 2022 so as not to jeopardize their chances in the 2023 elections.

It could be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), suspended its Anambra State Congress which was earlier scheduled to hold on Saturday, April 29, 2022, to elect new state executive officers for the party ahead of the 2023 election in the state.

The party said the suspension was due to the inability to provide original copies of result sheets for the electoral exercise.

The Panel Chairman, Jubril Ahmed, who read the letter of the suspension/apology, before the aggrieved members of the party, at state secretariat Awka, said a new date for the PDP Anambra State Congress will be communicated as soon as it is decided by the national leadership.





“The panel regrets the inconveniences the announced suspension of the Anambra State PDP Congress may have caused,” he said.

The letter was received on behalf of the State administrative officer of the party, Prince Casmail Ajulu.

The 5-man Congress Panel led by Jibrin Ahmed were held hostage by the party’s stakeholders over their inability to present original result sheets during a heated argument.

It became a shouting match between the stakeholders and the Panel, who claimed they left the result sheets in the Hotel room and that they came with only photocopies of the results sheets to the state secretariat due to insecurity.

The development did not go down well with the stakeholders, who insisted that the Panel must bring the original result sheets, adding that this had been the style of the party.

They accused the panel members of trying to run away to Abuja to write names of people of their choice.

Reading the Communique during the media chat, Hon. Offor said, “This is a meeting of all aspirants under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party who have purchased nomination forms to contest the 2023 general elections in Anambra state. The meeting took place in the PDP secretariat Udoka estate, Awka.

The meeting commenced at 10 am.

In the meeting, the following resolutions were reached:

“We note with pain and dismay the inability of Jibrin Ahmed-led committee to conduct the 3-man ad-hoc delegate election that was to hold on 30th April but was rescheduled to 1st May 2022 due to unavailability of original result sheets.

“We passionately call on the National leadership of our great party PDP to expeditiously repeat the botched exercise on Thursday, 5th May 2022 so as not to jeopardize our chances in the 2023 elections. Or in the event of the exigency of time, the already existing ward and LGA executives can go ahead to conduct the primaries. The same committee for the repeat 3 ad-hoc congress, could equally be mandated to conduct the National delegate elections the next day.

“We reaffirm our resolution in our meeting with the panel set up by the national leadership of our party headed by H.E. Arapaja in a stakeholders meeting held in the national office of our party on 26th April 2022 that the state Congress of our party should be concluded, which we were later informed that it has been scheduled for Wednesday 4th 2022 by the National Working Committee.

“We pray that it should be held as scheduled so that we have a state leadership of the party to lead our campaigns for the forthcoming general elections and for peace and stability of the party in Anambra State.

“And we reaffirm our confidence in the leadership of our great party and trust their ability to lead us to victory in the forthcoming general elections.

“Tribune Online gathered that shortly after the conclusion of the 2021 governorship election in the state, the party has engulfed itself into a leadership crisis between Chief Chris Uba and the immediate past chairman of the party in the state, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu led-faction.

