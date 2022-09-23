2022 World Tourism Day: FTAN set to promote Lagos aquatic splendour

THE Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN) has reiterated commitment to continue to put in place action plans that will bring robust opportunities viz-a-viz people-driven activities for the tourism industry and subsector players.

The President of the FTAN, Mr Nkereuwem Onung made this note at the pre-2022 WTD press conference held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, stating that the theme of this year’s edition of the WTD (Rethink Tourism) is pivotal to the move by stakeholders globally to reactivate activities for tourism to blossom again.

Onung, who reflected on the message of the Secretary Generl of United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) said World Tourism Day has always been a chance to come together and celebrate the accomplishments of the sector. For the best part of four decades, we celebrated tourism’s unparalleled growth – in size, in reach and in significance.” he said.

“In 2022, we once again recognise the opportunities that tourism has brought – and continues to bring – people everywhere.

“However, this year especially we also recognise that we cannot go back to the old ways of working. We must Rethink Tourism.

“As the world opens up again, we must learn the lessons of the pandemic and the associated pause in international travel. In exposing weaknesses, the crisis showed us where we can build more resilience. And in exposing inequalities, it also showed us where we can deliver more fairness.”

Onung, however pointed out that as the umbrella body of all the tourism associations in Nigeria, with well over 25 associations, the body has decided to making the celebration more elaborate by organising a boat cruise on Lagos waterways.

“This year’s edition is going to be more interesting as we are not only consolidating on our practical effort of making activities of the federation relevant but also reinventing newer ways to make our engagement all inclusive.

“We are also using this year to honour three personalities that have made a mark in their different field as public and private sector individual, and they include Governor of Lagos State, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Founder of WEBISCO, Chief (Mrs.) Margaret Bolanle Idowu Fabiyi, Director-General, National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR), Alhaji Nura Sani Kangiwa.

According to Onung, FTAN in the next one year, will be committed to promoting acquatic tourism in the state and ensuring that jobs are created through the sector.

“We are looking at how government can look into that aspect of the economy, invest more in it, make the waterways safe for all and neat, a lot of revenue can be generated there,” he said.

Alhaji Gani Tarzan Balogun, National President of Association of Tourists Boat Operators and Water Transporters of Nigeria (ATBOWATON), who doubles as the Chairman of 2022 World Tourism Day Committee, said that all packages put together by the FTAN to making the celebration a worthwhile is going to be put in place.

Balogun pointed out that the Takwa Bay beach was chosen because of the moderate tide which allows people to engage in water activities and the neatness of the water.





“We have taken off from Tarzan Jetty at Victoria Island by 10:00 am with over 30 boats on a cruise to Takwa Bay where world Tourism Day fiesta is going to hold with exciting educating entertaining features.

He urged Nigerians to make it a date to get educated on how revenue could be generated on the waterways as experts would be engaged to talk briefly on activities involved in the water business.

On security, the President of ATBOWTAN appreciated the Nigerian Navy and the Marine Police for their efforts in collaborating with FTAN to host the biggest boat cruise in Nigeria.

