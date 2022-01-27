2022 will define Nigeria’s direction ― Anyim

Latest News
By Grace Egbo - Abakaliki
2022 will define Nigeria's direction ― Anyim, Anyim, I’ll contest presidency in 2023, FG to addressNational convention, a rebirth for PDP, issues, Negotiated constitution will confer legitimacy, I'm pleased to be a Nigerian
Anyim Pius Anyim

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has noted that the direction of Nigeria shall be defined this 2022.

Anyim, a former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

He then urged Nigerians to ensure that the full profits of democracy are brought to fruition by getting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready to join an all-inclusive march towards victory.

The statement reads “2022 will be an eventful year that will define the direction of the country for the next four years. However, I am confident that when we unite, our victory would be inevitable.

“Dear Nigerians, it’s time we played our part to ensure that the full profits of democracy are brought to fruition in our country.

“Get your PVC ready and I invite you to sign up on www.iampdp.com to join an all-inclusive march towards victory.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’
With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise
Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

How Adetunji Made Over N20million In 2021 From Football Trading. Click Here To Join His Team!

You might also like
Latest News

Insecurity: Niger govt says new approach yielding positive results

Latest News

Local stock market halts bullish trend amid weak activity

Latest News

Ex-Ekiti SSG Oyebanji wins APC governorship primary

Latest News

INEC laments poor voters registration in Kaduna, says state dropped to fifteen in…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More