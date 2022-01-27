2022 will define Nigeria’s direction ― Anyim

A presidential aspirant under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has noted that the direction of Nigeria shall be defined this 2022.

Anyim, a former Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF) disclosed this in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen on Thursday.

He then urged Nigerians to ensure that the full profits of democracy are brought to fruition by getting their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) ready to join an all-inclusive march towards victory.

The statement reads “2022 will be an eventful year that will define the direction of the country for the next four years. However, I am confident that when we unite, our victory would be inevitable.

“Dear Nigerians, it’s time we played our part to ensure that the full profits of democracy are brought to fruition in our country.

“Get your PVC ready and I invite you to sign up on www.iampdp.com to join an all-inclusive march towards victory.”

