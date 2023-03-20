By Kehinde Akinseinde-Jayeoba | Lagos

STANBIC IBTC Holdings has recorded N287.53 billion as gross earnings in 2022, an increase of 39.1 per cent over N206.64 billion in 2021.

Also Non-interest income of the Holdings increased by 50 per cent to N113.11 billion up from N75.37 billion in 2021, while Non-interest revenue was up by 32.6 percent to N126.99 billion in 2022 compared to N95.77 billion in 2021.

According to the financial statement submitted to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) , Profit after tax of the financial institution for the year under review was N80.81 billion in 2022 as against N56.96 billion in 2021.

In 2022, Stanbic IBTC Holdings made contributions to charitable organisations worth N311.91 million as against N1,280.5 million in 2021. Donations to non-political organisations worth N183 million were made in 2022 compared with N114.8 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc declared a final dividend of N25.91 billion for its shareholders, translating to N2 per share for the year ended 31 December 2022.

This brings the total dividend the group will pay to its shareholders to N45.35 billion, following the payment of N19.44 billion or N1.50 per share as interim dividend in September 2022.

Only shareholders whose names are in the register of members of the company as of 3 April 2023 will qualify for the dividend, just as the company indicated that on Friday 26 May 2023, the dividend will be paid electronically into shareholders’ accounts.

Stanbic IBTC Holdings is one of the leading listed firms on the Nigerian Exchange Group.

The principal activity of the company is to carry on business as a financial holding company, to invest and hold controlling shares, as well as manage equity in its subsidiary companies.





The company has ten direct subsidiaries, namely: Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Asset Management Limited, Stanbic IBTC Capital Limited, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Limited, Stanbic IBTC Stockbrokers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Ventures Limited, Stanbic IBTC Insurance Brokers Limited, Stanbic IBTC Trustees Limited, Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited (formerly Stanbic IBTC Bureau De Change Limited) and one indirect subsidiary, namely: Stanbic IBTC Nominees Limited. Stanbic IBTC Financial Services Limited is yet to commence operations,” the group said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE