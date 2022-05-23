2022 Pitcher Festival: Why we opted for industry practitioners as jurors —Chini Africa

THE management of Chini Africa, organizers of the annual Pitcher Festival of Creativity Awards, and Cannes Lions official representative, has attributed its decision to go for a crack team of industry practitioners as Awards jurors, to the wealth of industry knowledge those practitioners would bring to bear while screening award entries.

Speaking at a virtual interactive session with the media, recently, on this year edition of the Awards, Chief Executive Officer, Chini Africa, Mr. Nnamdi Ndu, expressed confidence in the award jurors, picked from different parts of Africa, to do better justice to the entries, since they are conversant with happenings, trends and developments in the industry.

He expressed his delight that the creativity award which started on a very humble note, five years ago, has continued to attract the attention of agencies and businesses, within the African continent and beyond. This, he attributed to the impact such award has had on their businesses since its commencement.

Ndu argued that the awards, conceived with the aim of showcasing Africa’s creativity to the world, and which started with few entries from agencies in Nigeria and Ghana, had over the years, attracted entries from other major markets beyond Africa, especially Singapore and UAE.

“We are excited at the interests the award has continued to garner in the past five years. While we recorded a 30 % increase last year, this year’s 60% increase in the number of entries represent a vast improvement on the figure recorded last year.

“As Cannes Lions official representative, we are passionate campaigners for creativity. We strongly believe that creativity is a force for business, for good and for change. We have become a rallying point for Africa’s creative community and a channe for the rest of the world to learn,” he stated.





The Chini Africa’s boss described the Pitcher Festival as a major event of the company, aimed at promoting and celebrating the best of African creativity to the world.

Other major events of the agency, he added, include Culture Code, designed to train top-class ad agencies; Kreative Club, the informal hangouts that bring creative minds together; and Creative Week Africa, a content platform that provides information on Chini Africa programmes as well as general industry news.

