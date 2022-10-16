2022 Olokun Festival unique, offers better opportunities ― Gani Adams

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has assured participants at this year’s edition of Olokun Festival, saying the event, slated to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the body, promises to attract the best in terms of both economic and spiritual prosperities, with over 20,000 guests from within and outside of Nigeria expected to grace the occasion

Adams, who is also the Chief Promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), gave this assurance at the weekend in a statement made available by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Aderemi, while highlighting the week-long programme for the 2022 Olokun Festival celebration.

The Yoruba generalissimo pointed out that this year’s festival coincided with the 20- year anniversary of the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF), as such becoming a very important event in the history of the organisation.

“There are many programmes that have been lined up for this year’s event, it must be stated also that this year’s Olokun Festival event was specially planned to accommodate other programmes of interest purposely to celebrate the 20th year anniversary of OFF.

“We are expecting over 20,000 guests from within and outside of Nigeria. Officials of the state are coming,” he said.

According to the Yoruba generalissimo, Akran of Badagry, Oba De-Wheno Aholu, will lead over 50 prominent monarchs that are also coming from Benin Republic, saying that tourists from Cuba and Brazil had also indicated their interest to be involved and participate in this year’s festival.

“So, for us, it is a full house and the planning committee have been working round the clock to ensure that this year’s edition of Olokun Festival gets the best in terms of attendance and patronage,” Iba Adams said.

Speaking further, Adams listed programmes of the event to include a Press Conference slated for

Wednesday, October 19th, at OPC Secretariat (Oodua House) in Ikeja, Lagos and Prayer to Almighty God scheduled to hold also at. same venue the following day, which is on Thursday, October 20.

He said the 20th-anniversary programme of the OFF will hold on Friday, October 21, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, while the annual Beauty Pageant will come up on Sunday, October 23 at a popular event Centre in Abule Egba, Lagos.

“Both the Boat Regatta and Festival Floats and Olosa Gala Night will come up on Tuesday, October 25 in Badagry, with the Grand Finale holding on Wednesday, October 26, at SuItan Beach, Badagry.

“There are adequate arrangements for the security at the venue and it is very important to note that members of the Oodua People’s Congress are also coming from across the country,” Adams stated.

