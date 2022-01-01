2022: Ogun will witness a new dawn, says Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has assured residents of the state of many more developmental projects in 2022, saying the state will “witness a new dawn.”

Abiodun said this on Saturday in his New Year broadcast, noting that humanity was confronted with the challenges of COVID -19 in the last two years, while expressing optimism of his administration’s determination to deliver more projects.

He maintained that all uncompleted projects embarked on by the past administration, especially those with direct economic benefits on the people would be completed.

He said, “I am convinced the year 2022 will be a much better year for our dear state, and for us as individual citizens.

“The hope for a much better year 2022 is rooted in our faith in God and several achievements that your government, our Administration, has recorded since you entrusted us with your mandate in 2019. The steady progression is verifiable with visible projects across our dear state.

Abiodun said that despite the outbreak of COVID-19, which brought in its wake disruptions and destructions of monumental proportions to the world, his administration was undeterred but committed to the delivery of its electoral promises and the implementation of the ISEYA Agenda.

According to him, several projects were initiated and completed but could not be commissioned due to the COVID-19 protocols that restricted the size of social gatherings.

“Our methodical approach to governance and the solid foundation laid for the implementation of our programmes and projects before the advent of the pandemic, are largely responsible for the success recorded in socio economic development and several awards we have won in education, housing, agriculture, Information Communication Technology (ICT).

“These have boosted our steady economic recovery, leading to an unprecedented achievement in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the State. As at November last year we had generated about 84 billion naira representing about 80% of our proportionate budget of our 2021 Internally Generated Revenue. This placed us as the state with the most improved IGR of 131.5% in the country by half year 2021. We achieved this without overburdening you, the good people of Ogun State, with unnecessary taxes and levies and despite the pandemic .Furthermore, in a report by the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), we became Number One on the list of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) coming into Nigeria.

“All through 2021, our dear State sustained the momentum as the Industrial hub and Investors’ Destination of Choice not only in Nigeria, but in the Sub-Saharan Africa.

“Our dear citizens you are all witnesses to the judicious use of your taxes as manifested in projects, particularly the Transformational Infrastructural Projects,” the governor stated.

While listing his administration’s strides in the state, Abiodun said about 287 kilometres of newly constructed/reconstructed roads across Ogun have been completed and ongoing, just as over 300 kilometres of reconstructed/rehabilitated township and rural roads are at different stages of completion.

“Our Infrastructural projects are not limited to roads alone. We promised to provide 2,500 housing units in four years. As I speak, we have delivered over 1,000 units spread across the Prince Court Estate, Kemta, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta; Kobape in Obafemi-Owode; the King’s Court Estate, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta. Others are at different stages of completion in Ijebu-Ode, Sagamu, Ilaro and Otta. The good news is that we cannot seem to build fast enough as the houses are selling faster than we are building.

“We launched the Ogun State Digital Economy Infrastructure Project (OGDEIP), which aims to deliver about 5,000 kilometres of fibre optic cable across the length and breadth of the State. This will provide fast, reliable, steady and easily accessible internet connectivity and drive our digital economy. No wonder we have also won awards as the best in Nigeria in this sector as well,” the governor added.

Abiodun, who said his administration poised to deliver more dividends of democracy in the New Year, added that the 2022 budget he signed on December 30 is a document which is a representation of his government’s collective aspirations for 2022.

According to the governor, “Our priority will be to complete and commission all the ongoing projects that we have either initiated or inherited that have direct economic benefits to the people. Some of these projects include Atan-LUSADA-Agbara expressway which on completion, will represent the most expensive road project by this Administration. We are proud of that investment because the Agbara industrial Estate, which the road leads to, is the industrial nerve center of not just our State, but also Nigeria and indeed, the entire ECOWAS Sub-region.

“Amongst other roads that will be completed and commissioned this year are:

Ilaro-Owode Road Yewa;

Kemta – Somorin Road Abeokuta;

Panseke – Adigbe Road Abeokuta;

Denro – Shasi – Akute Road Ifo; Sagamu – Iperu-Sapade Road;

Molipa – Fesogboye Road ijebu Ode; Lafenwa – Rounder Road, Abeokuta;

Joju Road Otta; Oke Ola road Imeko Afon;

Aiyetoro-Imasayi road, Yewa north;

Ilase-Koko-Alare road Ipokia and Muslim College road Ijebu Igbo. Again, I wish to emphasize that this list is not exhaustive.

“Some of the roads that will receive priority attention by the state this year include Ijoko-Akute-Alagbole Road; Siun-Owode Road; and Ilishan-Ago Iwoye Road. Special attention will be paid to Togbunrin road in Ogun Waterside and Ikangba Ilese and Esure road in Ijebu East.

“Furthermore, the Lagos-Otta-Abeokuta road as well as Otta- Idiroko road will equally receive priority attention through a partnership agreement with federal government and the private sector respectively. We will however continue to carry out palliatives on the failed portions of these roads to bring succour to our people as we achieved ahead of the Yuletide period.

“In addition, the state Government will provide special interventions and support to the Local Government Councils for implementation of identified priority projects in the respective councils to deepen development at the grassroots and complement the State government,” Abiodun stated.

The governor, however, disclosed that the first phase of the Ogun State International Agro Cargo Airport at Ilishan will be ready, while improved provision of potable water supply in major towns and cities, through continuous upgrade of production capacity and distribution network, will be delivered.

“We are introducing community based water supply known as water kiosking, a new initiative that will bring potable water supply to several communities across the state.

We shall be implementing our Public Private Partnership initiatives for power generation. This will Improve and guarantee electricity supply to our major cities clusters and estates.

“The implementation of our Multi-modal Transport Masterplan will commence with our modern bus mass transit system launch, this will be deepened and extended to cover all other modes of transportation applicable in the state (air, road, rail and water).

The Social Welfare and Wellbeing pillar of our I.S.E.Y.A will also receive a boost. Having delivered over 1,000 units of our targeted 2,500 housing units as at end of 2021, a minimum of 1,000 additional units will be delivered in 2022. In the same vein, we will continue with the on going rehabilitation of primary healthcare facilities and make good our promise of ensuring a functional Primary Health care Centres in each of our 236 Wards.

“Similarly, our secondary and tertiary health institutions will continue to receive due attention. Specifically, the ongoing rehabilitation and upgrade of facilities at Olabisi Onabanjo Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu.

This flagship tertiary health facility will also host our new ultra-modern mother and child hospital through partnership with the private sector ( the AbdulSamad Rabiu Africa Initiative (ASR Africa).

Likewise, the public private partnership agreement in respect of the 250-bed proposed specialist hospital at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta will be finalized and operationalized.

“This month, the rejigged Ogun State Health Insurance Scheme will be unveiled. I am delighted that even ahead of the formal launch, the scheme has recorded significant enlistment of would-be beneficiaries.

I salute the enterprising spirit of our market men and women. You are the backbone of trade and commerce. Your government will continue to empower and provide you all the necessary support to make the new year more rewarding and prosperous for you. In this regard, I have approved the injection and disbursement of additional funds into the Oko’wo Dapo scheme.

The scheme has been repackaged to benefit from the lessons and improve on the pilot scheme.

“Ogun State Enterprise Development Agency will roll out a number of initiatives in the new year to support our micro, small and medium enterprises, in conjunction with stakeholders in the sector.

We have rehabilitated over 900 schools and we will continue to renovate more and provide them with furniture and other required learning tools.

We will also continue our intervention, in our tertiary institutions in the areas of funding, infrastructure and welfare.

“In the new year, we will remain committed to the development of the Agricultural Sector. This is because of its multi-dimensional potential for the provision of raw materials for our industry, employment generation, food security, poverty alleviation and wealth creation, amongst others.

Today, we can report that about 36,000 jobs have been created through our out growers scheme ,linkage of farmers including youth to Agricultural opportunities ,such as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers and other intervention schemes. In the same vein, over 40,000 Smallholder farmers have been supported.

“Two months ago, we launched and activated the Ogun State Land Administration and Revenue Management System (OLARMS), which now makes it possible for individuals and businesses to acquire land online from anywhere in the world. This allows online payments and processes of certificates in record time and reduces significantly revenue leakages. I am delighted to note its enthusiastic embrace by subscribers.

Let me use this opportunity to advise landgrabbers to desist from their unwholesome practices. Whilst Ogun State will continue to provide a conducive environment for legitimate businesses, including genuine real estate business, we will not tolerate illegal land acquisition.

“In our determination to keep our cities, towns and villages safe, we will continue to invest in security infrastructure, capacity building of our security personnel, whilst also improving on their welfare. Towards this end, we will be re-launching the Operation MESA (OP-MESA) a joint security patrol of the military, police, SSS and other security agencies,” the governor submitted.

Abiodun further stressed that his government would continue to be people-oriented and focus on making life more prosperous for the people of Ogun.

“We will be resolute and dedicated to this in 2022. We will work day and night for you and on your behalf. We will not rest until we build a better future together for the coming generations.

“To our investors we will continue to ensure the formulation of policies and reforms to provide the enabling environment for you and your investment to thrive, as well ease the ability to conduct business with government and in our State. Together we will sustain our ranking as the investors destination of choice,” he added.

He thanked the public servants and political office holders for staying the course, noting that “your continued and unalloyed support since we came on board in 2019 has seen us this far.”

“You are the engine room of this government. Without you, it would have been more difficult, if not impossible, to have recorded the landmark achievements of the last 30 months.

“Fellow citizens of the Gateway State, the journey has been tough, and at times, rough. We are standing tall because you continue to lift us up with your prayers, support, patience and understanding. We remain very grateful. We are forging ahead ,and all hands remain on deck,” Abiodun concluded.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report.…