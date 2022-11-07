2022 NMNOA: MPXM CEO, Nana Biyang, wins ‘Experiential Marketer of the Year’

Brands and Marketing
By Akin Adewakun|Lagos
NMNOA

The Chief Experience Officer of MPXM, and one of the first females in the business of experiential marketing and brand activation, Nana Biyang, has emerged the best practitioner in experiential marketing, a sub-sector in the marketing communication industry in Nigeria, at the Nigerian Media Nite Out Awards (NMNOA).

Speaking after picking up the award, Nana, who dedicated the award to every feminine gender who had also won an award at the event, expressed her delight that she had been able to prove her mettle, despite operating in a male-dominated industry.

“Congratulations to all the women who have won an award tonight. This is a testament that we cannot be held back by any form of diversity,” she added.

Nana has put in over 18 years demonstrated experience and skill in curating Experiential Initiatives, Strategy and Customer Experience Management (CXM).

