2022 Nigeria Beverage Awards to hold in Lagos

Undatree Entertainment, said it will be holding the 2022 Nigeria Beverage Awards (NBA) being the third edition of the yearly event, tagged the Nigeria Beverage Award 3.0, and will feature convergence of key players in the beverage industry in Nigeria.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Undatree Entertainment, organizer of the prestigious awards, Mr. Temiyemi Abayomi Ogunwolu, made this known in a statement made available to newsmen, saying that the event is scheduled to hold in Lagos in October, with various awards slated to be contested for and winners announced on the award night.

According to him, the biggest of the Awards will be the ‘Beverage of the year’ category, saying other categories that were of different brands, including: Beverage Company of the Year, Alcoholic Beverage of the Year, Non-Alcoholic Beverage of the Year, Lager Beer of the Year and Stout of the year, would also feature.

Others, he said are: Fruit Beverage of the Year, Malt Beverage of the Year, Carbonated Soft Drink of the Year, Bitters of the Year, Energy Drink of the Year, Ready to Drink Beverage of the Year, Most Promising Beverage of the Year and Table Water of the Year.

Ogunwolu, however, said the race for the 2022 Nigeria Beverage Awards (NBA) has officially begun, calling on producers/marketers to submit their products’ entries to vie for nominations in about 14 categories, for consideration.

He said entries and categories for which product should be considered for, should be sent to info@undatree.com or info.undatree@gmail.com, adding: “Criteria to be considered before sending entries are volume of hectolitre sold, popularity and geographical spread.





“Submission of entries closes on the 30th of June, 2022. Voting for the various categories commences on September 23, and closes on October 23, 2022.

“The onerous task of choosing the winners in each categories will lie with the public via a voting process on the event website, www.nigeriabeverageawards.com. And the winners will be announce at the award night,” he said.

According to the organiser, Undatree Entertainment’s Project Director, Mr. Abayomi Soniyi, the event is organized to appreciate and celebrate the growth of the beverage industry in Nigeria, saying beverage awards have become popular and integral yearly events in the beverage industry calendar as prevalent in other climes around the world.

