2022 Maltina-Teacher-of-Year to be unveiled tomorrow

Lagos, Oyo among 10 finalists

Education
By Tunbosun Ogundare | Lagos
Nigerian Breweries will unveil the new Maltina-Teacher-of-Year tomorrow in Lagos at an award night.

The director of Corporate Affairs of the company, Sade Morgan, made this known in a statement.

She said that all the top 10 finalists from a pool of 1, 027 entries received nationwide and assessed by an independent panel of judges would attend the ceremony.

Morgan listed the finalists to include: Blessing Lydia Titiloye (Lagos State); Olanrewaju Olubunmi Olayemi (Oyo State), Luga Cyprian Toryila (Benue State), Musa Saidu (Borno State), Ifeoma Stella (Enugu State).

She listed others as Garba Abraham (Niger State), Adewale Kayode Abayomi (Ogun State), Alaku Ayiwulu (Plateau State), Zainab Gambo(Yobe State) and Kabir Musa (Zamfara State).

Maltina Teacher of the Year Award is a competition among secondary school teachers in the country.

According to Morgan the competition is domiciled as a platform under the company’s social arm – Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund to identify and reward exceptional teachers, be-it from the public or private schools.

She said that the year’s competition is the eighth edition and had produced seven overall winners with each of them going home with a reward of N6 million prize money each and other numerous benefits.

