2022 Maltina-Teacher-Of-Year Award contest begins

Nigerian Breweries Plc, on Thursday, in Lagos, announced the commencement of submission of entries for this year’s edition of the Maltina-Teacher-of-the-Year award.

The annual award with this year’s edition, the eighth series, is to identify just like the previous editions, the best and most exemplary teachers in both the public and private secondary schools nationwide for lavish reward and celebration.

The Company Secretary/Legal Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, the organiser and sponsor of the competition, Mr Uaboi Agbebaku, announced the kick-off at a news conference, saying the eight-year-old initiative has yielded a tremendous impact on teachers and the teaching profession as well as Nigeria’s education sector generally.

According to him, Nigerian Breweries came up with the Maltina Teacher-of-the-Year-award on the platform of its social arm, Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, and the entries are voluntary and free of charge to participating teachers.

Mr Agbebaku explained that a total of N6.5m awaited the overall winner of the competition just as it applies to previous winners and a plaque and certificate.

He explained that while the grand winner would go home with N1 million as a national champion and another N500, 000 as a state champion on the day of the award ceremony in October where he or she would be unveiled, the person would also be paid N1 million yearly for the next five years provided he or she remains a teacher.





The person, who must be certified by the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), he added, would also be entitled to an all-expenses-paid short training course overseas and his or her school would equally get a block of six classrooms or another project of priority for producing him or her.

Mr Agbebaku also noted that while the first and second runners-up would receive N1 million and N750,000 respectively, plus another N500,000 as champion from their respective states, the other state champion would go home with N500,000 each, bringing the total cash prize of the award to several million.

He said no fewer than 181 teachers had so far been rewarded since the inception of the competition nationwide, and that organisers expected more participation this year.

He said the interested teachers could start sending their entries either physically or online through a dedicated website given as www.maltinateacheroftheyear.com from today Thursday till July 22 as a closing date.

In their separate remarks, the Registrar of TRCN, Prof Josiah Ajiboye, who was represented by the Lagos Coordinator of the council, Mrs Adaobi Ekwuno and the representative of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Akintoye Hassan who is the chairman of the Lagos chapter of the union, said the initiative is a really rewarding experience for teachers and the teaching profession in the country.

They both asked other corporate bodies to take the example of Nigeria Breweries Plc to invest appreciably in the nation’s education sector so as to take Nigeria and its people out of poverty.

Ajiboye added that investment in human capital is the best for any country to attain economic greatness.

Sharing his testimonial at the event via a digital platform, the current champion and a design technology teacher at James Hope Royal College, Agbor, Delta State, Mr Taye Abanika, commended Nigerian Breweries for the initiative, saying the award has added great values not only to the winners including himself but to the teaching profession and the society as a whole.

He said teaching is not about earning a living, but about having a strong passion for humanity and emotional stability to impart knowledge regardless of the challenges.

