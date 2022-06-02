2022 Maltina-Teacher-Of-Year Award contest begins

The search for this year’s Maltina Teacher of the Year among secondary school teachers nationwide has begun.

The Nigerian Breweries Plc announced the commencement of submission of entries for the best teacher award at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday, May 26.

The annual award, with this year’s being the eighth edition, is to identify the best and most exemplary teacher in both the public and private secondary schools nationwide for reward and celebration.

The company secretary legal director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Mr Uaboi Agbebaku, who announced the kick-off, said the initiative had yielded tremendous impact on teachers and the teaching profession as well as the Nigeria’s education sector generally .

According to him, Nigerian Breweries came up with the Maltina Teacher of the Year Award on the platform of its social arm, known as Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, adding that the registration is voluntary and free of charge to participants.

Mr Agbebaku explained that a total of N6.5m awaits the overall winner of the competition just as it applied to previous winners, together with a plaque as well as a certificate.





He said while the grand winner would go home with a sum of N1 million as a national champion and another N500,000 as a state champion on the day of the award ceremony in October where he or she would be unveiled, the person would also be paid N1 million yearly for the next five years provided he or she remains a teacher.

He added that the person, who must have been certified by the Teachers’ Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), and not older than 55 years, would also be entitled to all-expense-paid short training course overseas and his or her school would equally get a block of six classrooms or another project of priority for producing him or her.

Mr Agbebaku also noted that while the first and second runner-ups would receive N1 million and N750,000 respectively, plus another N500,000 as champion from their respective states, the other state champion would go home with N500,000 each.

He said no fewer than 181 teachers had so far been rewarded since inception of the competition nationwide.

He stated that interested teachers could start sending their entries either through a dedicated website or email from Thursday May 26, to July 22.

In their separate remarks, the registrar of TRCN, Professor Josiah Ajiboye, who was represented by the Lagos State cordinator of the Council, Mrs Adaobi Ekwuno, and the representative of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), Mr Akintoye Hassan who is the chairman of the Lagos State chapter of the union, said that the initiative is a really rewarding experience for teachers and the teaching profession in the country.

Ajiboye added that investment in human capital is the best by any country to attain economic greatness.

Sharing his testimonial at the event via a digital platform, the current champion and a design technology teacher at James Hope Royal College, Agbor, Delta State, Mr Taye Abanika, commended Nigerian Breweries for the initiative

He noted that the award had added great values not only to the winners, including him, but to the teaching profession and the society generally.