Nigeria will be hosting the secretary-general of International Maritime Organisation (IMO), Kitack Lim at the forthcoming International Maritime Summit in November, 2022.

The Nigeria International Maritime Summit (NIMS) is being organised in collaboration with the ministry of transportation.

According to a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary (FMT), Dr. Magdalene Ajani and the governing board chairperson of NIMS, Mfon Ekong Usoro, the Nigeria International Maritime Summit (“NIMS”) will hold from 21 to 22 November 2022.

“The honourable minister of transportation, Mu’azu Jaji Sambo has been confirmed as the chief host, while the keynote address will be delivered by H.E. Kitack Lim, the secretary-general of the International Maritime Organisation.”

With the themed “Igniting the Blue Economy, NIMS 2022 will feature government-to-government, government-to-business and business-to-business exchanges towards increasing investment and efficiency in the Nigerian maritime sector”.

Furthermore, the statement explained that, “the visit by the H.E. Kitack Lim will be the first by an IMO secretary-general to Nigeria in more than twenty years.

“We are pleased to have this rare opportunity to host the world’s top global maritime diplomat in Nigeria and to showcase the significant milestones achieved by this administration in the maritime industry.

“During his visit, he is expected to engage in high-level consultations with government and private sector stakeholders with a special focus on the theme of the NIMS summit, Igniting the Blue Economy” the statement noted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

NGX Lists Geregu Power’s 2.5bn Shares On Its Main Board

Nigerian Exchange Limited has admitted the listing by the introduction of Geregu Power Plc on the Main Board of The Exchange, on Wednesday….….

2022 International Maritime Summit: Nigeria to host IMO secretary-general, Kitack Lim

NCC Made Over $500m From Auction Of 5G Spectrum ―​​Dambatta

Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Professor Umar Dambatta on Wednesday stated that the Commission recently conducted a successful fifth-generation spectrum auction which generated over $500 million for the Federal Government…….…





2022 International Maritime Summit: Nigeria to host IMO secretary-general, Kitack Lim

Lagos State Appeals Judgement On LASTMA Fines, Towing Of Vehicles

The Lagos State Government on September 30, 2022, filed a Notice of Appeal containing four grounds of appeal against the judgment of Honourable Justice Olalekan Oresanya delivered on September 22, 2022..…