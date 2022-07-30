2022 Hajj: Nigerian pilgrims won’t overstay in Saudi Arabia, NAHCON assures

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) on Saturday assured that with the stable progress being recorded in the inbound airlift of pilgrims back home, Nigerian pilgrims would not overstay their estimated time in Saudi Arabia.

Fifteen days into the inbound flight of pilgrims, which commenced on Friday, July 15, as of 2:33pm Saudi time (12:33pm Nigerian time), a total of 20,124 pilgrims had been airlifted back to Nigeria after the completion of this year’s Hajj in 46 flights.

This, according to NAHCON’s Assistant Director Public Affairs, Hajiya Fatima Sanda Usara, represented an improvement of 17%, compared with the outbound flights within the same number of days, which was 44.1%, while the inbound flight was 61.1%.

“The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, is in its 15th day of airlift back to Nigeria which started on 15th July, 2022, with a record of stable progress.

“Compared to outbound journey from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia which recorded movement of 14, 267 pilgrims after 15 days, its corresponding figure on the return leg is currently 20,124 and still counting for today (Saturday).

“The airlift figures in percentage are 44.1% during the outbound airlift and over 61.1% in the inbound return leg; an over 17% improvement.

“NAHCON is pleased that with the faster dispatch of Hujjaj so far recorded, Nigerian pilgrims would not overstay their estimated time in Saudi Arabia,” Usara stated.

She informed that so far, six states: Benue; Ekiti; Nasarawa; Ogun; Ondo; Osun; Yobe and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) had recorded 100% completion of airlift of their pilgrims back to Nigeria, adding that Adamawa and few others are on their last legs.

“For states like Lagos, with about 49 pilgrims left, Bauchi, 113, Borno 233, the hindrance to their complete departure is their visit to Madinah for which they are on queue,” she stated.

The Hajj body, Usara informed, had initially planned to take all Nigerian pilgrims to Madinah before the commencement of this year Hajj on July 7

According to Usara, “Unfortunately, the late arrival of some of the country’s pilgrims during the first phase necessitated re-arrangement for the second phase.

“As is customary in Saudi Arabia, any mass movement of pilgrims must be captured and cleared in the Hajj portal before permit is granted.

“Hence, Nigeria being one among hundreds of nations obtaining similar clearance before moving its pilgrims to Madinah is doing so according to clearance granted.”

While assuring pilgrims yet to visit Madinah that once their return flight and clearance is confirmed, they will be moved to Madinah, NAHCON declared that “pilgrims’ movement to Madinah will follow the same sequence of arrival into Saudi Arabia”.





“Therefore, unless their return flight schedule is ascertained, pilgrims should understand that moving them into Madinah to await airlift after a longer duration may be detrimental to their ease,” Usara stated.

The commission, however, urged pilgrims yet to travel to Madinah to await its instructions through their state officials and not to be rigid on the schedule released to state boards, insisting that, “the date on the itinerary is conditional subject to confirmation of all factors. However, the disparity may not be longer than 48 hours.”