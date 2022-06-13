2022 Hajj: Hamzat urges intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors

Lagos State deputy governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, has enjoined State Hajj intending pilgrims to be good ambassadors and shun any act capable of portraying the state and the country in a bad light as they embark on the holy pilgrimage to Mecca, Saudi Arabia this year.

Hamzat made the call while speaking at the One Day Seminar and Special Prayers for the year 2022 Hajj Intending Pilgrims organized by the Lagos State Pilgrims Welfare Board at the Blue Roof, Agidingbi-Ikeja.

The deputy governor admonished them to comport themselves in good manners, represent the country very well and focus on the spiritual exercise they were going for.

“You are Ambassadors of Lagos State and Nigeria. When you get to the Holy Land, let them see that you are of good conduct and we understand the religion of Islam. You should not fight but focus on the spiritual benefits you stand to gain from the pilgrimage,” he counselled them.

The deputy governor emphasized that the state government had made every necessary arrangement to ensure that intending pilgrims had a hitch-free and successful pilgrimage to and fro the Holy Land.

According to him, the government has created and inaugurated various sub-committees to make the pilgrimage easy for all pilgrims, urging them to meet members of any of the committees that would provide answers to their enquiry or request.

Hamzat further urged them to pray for the peace and progress of the state in particular and the country in general, saying it is only in a peaceful atmosphere that there can be development and growth.

He equally urged them to pray for the success of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at the 2023 General Elections, noting that any good nation must have a good leader to develop.





The State Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon. Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi, earlier in his address, disclosed that intending pilgrims had been enlightened and given adequate knowledge about what the Hajj exercise entailed by the State Ulamah during weekly lectures in all local government areas across the state.

Elegushi added that the lectures have been digitalized to help intending pilgrims view the live performance of the hajj rites before embarking on the journey.

The commissioner, while expressing gratitude on behalf of the intending pilgrim to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy for their love and support towards ensuring maximum comfort for pilgrims in the Holy land, assured that intending pilgrims would reciprocate their kind gesture by praying fervently for the peace and progress of the state and the country as well as their success in the 2023 General Elections.

He appealed to all those that could not make it to the Hajj this year due to the inadequate slots, to take heart and see the situation as the wish of Allah, and prayed that Allah preserves their lives beyond next year when they shall have another opportunity.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Mr Oluseyi Whenu, stated that the event was designed to adequately enlighten pilgrims on all they needed to know about Hajj rites, historical sites, offer prayers for a hitch-free exercise and for the success of the governor and his deputy in the forthcoming poll.

