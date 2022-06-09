2022 Hajj: Avoid acts detrimental to Nigeria’s image, NAHCON chairman warns pilgrims

The 43,008 pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia performing this year’s Hajj have been warned to avoid any acts that will be detrimental to their Hajj and image of Nigeria during the period of the spiritual exercise in the Holy Land.

The warning was handed to the pilgrims by the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Alhaji Zikrullah Kunle Hassan, in Maiduguri, Borno State, on Thursday while speaking before the take off of the first batch of Nigerian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia.

Hassan further admonished the pilgrims to exhibit exemplary conduct, setting the pace for others Nigerian pilgrims coming after them to emulate, asserting that first impression matters.

“I call on our 43,008 intending pilgrims to maximize this special opportunity on acts of ibada and to avoid any action that would be detrimental to their Hajj and to the image of Nigeria.

“Fortunately, all of you here present will be the first set of pilgrims from Nigeria to arrive Saudi Arabia for the Hajj season. I therefore encourage you to exhibit exemplary conduct, setting the pace for others to emulate.

“Remember that first impression matters, hence, you should understand that you carry the responsibility of projecting a positive image of your country in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The way you set the pace will determine henceforth the kind of welcome treatment your fellow citizens will receive,” the NAHCON boss told the pilgrims.





Hassan appealed to the pilgrims “to abide by the regulations of Saudi Arabia, a country that is doing its possible best to give you the finest hospitality as Guests of ArRahman”, adding that they should also respect instructions of your pilgrims’ officials.

Describing this year’s Hajj initial flight from Nigeria as memorable day in the country’s Hajj industry, Hassan the event was the first time in the Borno State capital after a long time.

According to him, the fourth NAHCON board, under his leadership, was dispatching its first set of pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj after what seemed like eternity due to the Covid-19 pandemic which ravaged the whole world.

“Today is undoubtedly a memorable day in Nigeria’s Hajj industry. Memorable because after a long time, the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria is launching its Hajj inaugural flight from the ancient city of El-Kanemi, ancient city of Yerwa, a citadel of learning, the city of Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

“It is indeed significant because by the special Mercy and grant of The Almighty, this development is an indication that Borno state is growing stronger from its challenges.

“Today is also memorable because after what seemed like eternity, for the first time in two years, the fourth board of NAHCON, led by my humble self, is about to dispatch its first set of pilgrims for the 2022 Hajj.

“All praise belongs to Allah, who makes all things possible as He wills. We have every reason to thank Allah because He made it feasible for us to conclude arrangements and commence flight operations in due time. With cooperation of all pilgrims, we will insha Allah conclude Hajj airlift despite the obvious time constraints,” he said.

He then congratulated the pilgrims for embarking on the pilgrimage for being among the few Muslims chosen by their Creator to proceed to Saudi Arabia to worship Him.

According to Hassan, “Today, after a long time of yearning, our pilgrims are about to embark on a long-awaited pilgrimage to Makkah in Saudi Arabia, seeking the pleasure of Allah Subhanahu wata ala alone.

“After two years, I hereby congratulate our successful pilgrims for being among the few Muslims chosen by the Creator to proceed to Saudi Arabia to worship Him, chanting labbaik Allahumma labbaik.

“Certainly, this is a great opportunity after the covid-19 pandemic that grounded global activities, as the Almighty willed.”

He assured that NAHCON has made the necessary arrangements for their comfort in Saudi Arabia, urging them “to contact any of our officials for assistance when in need, because they are there to serve you”.

He, however, implored them to pray for peace, prosperity, security and unity of Nigeria after praying for themselves and families.

“Finally, let me implore you to pray for the peace, prosperity, security, and unity of Nigeria, after you pray for yourselves and your families.

“Please, pray for the successful transition of this government to the next as we face another electioneering year.”

He commended President Muhammadu Buhari for the supports he has been giving the fourth NAHCON board since it’s inauguration.

He also expressed appreciation to Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, for his supports and the success of the inaugural flight in the state.