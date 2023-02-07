Kehinde Akintola

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) North Central Zone on Tuesday commenced the distribution of multi-million naira relief materials to the victims of the 2022 flood disaster in the Wase Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Delivering the items, the North Central zonal Coordinator, Mr Eugene Nyelong said the items were meant to cushion the effect of the disaster.

The coordinator who was represented by NEMA’s Head of the Search and Rescue Department Mr Nurudeen Musa explained that the items were not meant to compensate the victims but to cushion the effect of the disaster on the victims.

While receiving the items on behalf of the victims, the Deputy Speaker of the Federal House of Assembly Hon. Ahmed Wase appreciated the Federal Government’s gesture for the donation of relief materials.

The Deputy Speaker who was represented by his Special Assistant Hon. Aminu Abdullahi also assured the affected that he was going to work closely with NEMA to ensure that all the victims benefit from the relief items.

The relief materials worth millions of naira included food and non-food items.