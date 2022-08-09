2022 farming season: Tambuwal inaugurates sales of fertilisers

Latest News
By Olakunle Maruf | Sokoto
2022 farming season: Tambuwal

SOKOTO State governor,  Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, on  Monday fagged off the sales and distribution of 100 metric tonnes of fertilisers for  the 2022 farming season in  the state.

The governor, while speaking  during  the unveiling of  the fertilisers, pegged NPK product at  N13,000  against N29,000 market price.

The governor, while giving out  warning against selling of the products to marketers, further explained that  80 per cent of Sokoto residents are farmers, stressing that Sokoto has comparative advantage of producing some crops because of its weather.

He maintained that his administration had secured N4billion Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) intervention funds for 16,000 rice and tomato farmers in the state .

Tambuwal noted that his agricultural policy is yielding results, hence the establishment of Dangote Rice Mill and Morocco Fertiliser blending plant  at  Kware and Kalambaina respectively.

He encouraged civil servants and other categories of workers in the state to diversify their income by venturing into farming, while promising to assist anybody who ventures into farming with subsidised inputs.

He also disclosed that he is working  with  security agencies in the state to stem the tide of insecurity in rural areas, especially in the Eastern senatorial district, to enable them to go back to their farms.

Earlier, the state’s  Commissioner for Agriculture,  Professor  Aminu Abubakar Illela, had  thanked the governor for providing support to farmers in the area of fertilisers and other agricultural inputs.

He stated that measures were put in place to prevent the diversion of the product, promising that the product will go to the real farmers.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

You might also like
Latest News

Again, Tambuwal receives another Sokoto APC chieftain, Yabo to PDP

Latest News

Tambuwal declares Monday public holiday to celebrate Islamic new year 

Latest News

NDE trains 50 unemployed youths in farming in Osun

Latest News

Scholarship: Tambuwal approves N1b for Sokoto students

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More