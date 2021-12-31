2022: End terrorism, borrowings, engage innovative young Nigerians ― Reps Minority Caucus to Buhari

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Friday urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt proactive measures to decisively tackle escalated acts of terrorism ravaging the country in the bid to give new lease of life to Nigerians in the New Year.

The Caucus Leader, Hon. NDUDI Elumelu who gave the charge via a statement to commemorate the 2022 New Year celebration, also stressed the need for the present administration to halt the borrowing spree with a view to save the country from another economic doom.

While felicitating with Nigerians on the occasion of the New Year, the Minority Leader urged them to put behind the gloom of the past and approach the year 2022 with greater optimism and faith for a better Nigeria again.

“The Caucus further charges Nigerians to come into 2022 with thanksgiving to God and reinforced zeal as the year brings us nearer to the end of the calamitous era of an incompetent, suppressive and anti-people administration in our country.

“Indeed, the New Year presents us with the occasion to triumph over all divisive tendencies, overcome our fears and rekindle the bond of unity, love, tolerance, mutual respect and understanding towards one another as we prepare for the task ahead.

“More importantly, the Minority Caucus counsels the APC-led Federal Government to be remorseful for its failures, use the New Year for deeper introspection, change its corrupt ways and focus on the wellbeing of the people ahead of its exit in 2023.

“The APC administration should take urgent steps to tackle poverty, unemployment, high costs and infrastructural retrogression by growing our productive sector and allowing hard-working and creative Nigerians, especially the youths to meaningfully engage, instead of resorting to false performance claims.

“It should also have a rethink on its borrowing spree and reckless accumulation of debts, which have placed a huge economic burden on our nation.

“Furthermore, the APC-led government should end its lip service and adopt proactive measures to decisively tackle escalated acts of terrorism under its watch. Our citizens have suffered a lot and the New Year should usher in a new lease of life.

“As representatives of the people, the Minority Caucus remains unwavering in our insistence on accountability and delivery in all sectors of our national life.

“In that regard, our Caucus has set out strategic templates for the enactment of critical legislations as well as intensified oversight activities to ensure greater productivity, check corruption, plug all areas of waste and see to it that budgeted resources are used only for the well-being of the people and development of our country.

“The Minority Caucus remains resolute on issues related to the amendment of the Electoral Act and other matters geared towards credible, free and fair elections that will, in 2023, usher in a government that truly derives from the people and have their wellbeing at heart. In this task, all hands must be on the deck.

“The Minority Caucus again congratulates Nigerians and wishes the nation a prosperous, peaceful and more rewarding New Year.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… End terrorism, borrowings, engage innovative young Nigerians End terrorism, borrowings, engage innovative young Nigerians End terrorism, borrowings, engage innovative young Nigerians End terrorism, borrowings, engage innovative young Nigerians.