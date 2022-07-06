2022 Eid-el Kabir: Bauchi FRSC deploys 987 personnel for 7-days special patrol operations 

RS 12.1 Bauchi Sector Command of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) is to deploy a total of 987 personnel for the 2022 Eid-el- Kabir special patrol to ensure an accident-free certification.

Sector Commander, Yusuf Abdullahi said that the 987 personnel comprise Regular, Special Marshals and First Road Traffic Corps Respondents (RTC) from five major routes in and out of Bauchi State.

For logistics, the Command is deploying 6 ambulances; 10 patrol vehicles; one heavy-duty tow truck; two power bikes mainly for highway surveillance, speed control patrol and alert motorists of obstructions and failed part of highways.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Also, communication equipment will be put at its optimum level, while interconnectivity will be accorded the desired attention as all other sister security agencies’ networks are all connected for prompt response and synergy for the hitch-free Salah festival. The free toll No. is 122 & 112 which remains updated.

Health service providers are also in collaboration with the Command to provide prompt services to RTC victims to curtail fatality to that effect, two roadside clinics to manage RTC victims and the immediate community have been established.

All the Station Offices in the 20 LGAs of the State are fully activated to ensure prompt response to road traffic issues as well as clear obstructions, RTC. PE & traffic control while Five help areas to be positioned on all routes in and out of Bauchi have been created.

During the period, there will be aggressive motor park public enlightenment, effective utilisation of media, local associations, community and religious leaders remain major stakeholders in the crusade of safety during and after the festival.

Operations activities will remain 24/7 throughout the 7 days of the operations just as the command is reminding road users that the Bara -Gombe road is undergoing rehabilitation hoping to be completed very soon and opened for use but the alternative route has been announced to ensure safe travels.