2022 data shows gender inequality caused $23,620 per person wealth loss globally

Data made public in 2022 revealed that on a per capita basis, gender inequality in earnings could lead to a wealth loss of $23,620 per person globally, leading to an estimated global loss of about $160 trillion in human capital wealth.

The Economic Summit Group (NESG) made this known through its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola in Abuja during a press briefing on the Policy Innovation Centre (PIC) gender and inclusion summit.

NESG highlighted that Nigeria ranks 139 of 149 countries on the global gender index rank pointing to the need for joint efforts toward abating gender-inequality-related losses.

“According to the World Economic Forum 2021, Nigeria ranks 139 of 149 countries on the global gender index ranking pointing to the need for joint efforts toward abating gender-inequality-related losses. The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated the impact of gender inequalities.

“Women are disproportionately affected by unequal treatment on the basis of gender, men are however, not left out. A recent analysis by the United Nations (UN) reported that by 2030, for every 100 men living in poverty, there will be 121 women if deliberate steps are not taken to counter the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The World Bank reports that about 14.9 per cent of Nigerians live with some spectrum of disability and a substantial proportion of persons with disability lack access to essential services; with attitudinal barriers representing a significant impediment to their socioeconomic inclusion,” he had said.

On his part, the Deputy Director of PIC, Dr. Osasuyi Dirisu said the summit aims to bring together cutting edge research and practices related to gender and the policy process providing an opportunity for attendees to share perspectives, exchange ideas, learn from gender experts and expand their networks for future policy and programmatic work.

The summit which took place towards the ending of 2022 focused on connecting the dots for gender inclusiveness.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE