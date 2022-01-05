2022 budget: FG earmarks N78.9bn for aviation

A total of N78.9 billion has been earmarked for the county’s aviation sector in the year 2022 budget allocated to the ministry of aviation.

According to the budget breakdown as seen by Tribune Online, while N71, 300, 182, 993 was earmarked for capital expenditure, N6,880,348,457 would be spent on personnel cost and N812, 200, 003 in the year which is relatively more than that of 2021 which had N59,788,507,912 for capital expenditure; N397,197,105 as personnel cost; N353,064,093 for salary and N353,064,093 for salary and wages.

In the breakdown, the Ministry of Aviation has been allocated N522,935,479, for personnel cost; N249,999,998 for overhead and N60,680,008,040 for capital expenditure with the entire allocation for the ministry totalling N61,452,943,517 for the Ministry.

For Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), the sum of N4, 399,020,608 has been set aside for personnel cost, N159, 400,002 for overhead and N1, 489,587,426 for capital expenditure bringing the total allocation to N6,048,008,036.

The Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (NCAT) in Zaria has a budget of N1,958,392,370 on personnel, N243,400,000 on N243,400,000 on overhead and N2,554,842,130 on capital expenditure.

The allocation to the number one aviation college in the country will enable it to execute some of its abandoned critical projects that would further enhance learning in the new year.

Some of such projects that are nearing completion include; aircraft simulation projects and accident investigation training centre and acquisition of training airplanes among others.

For the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), it has zero allocation for personnel cost, zero budget for overhead and N5, 750,563,897 for capital expenditure.

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB), also has zero allocation for personnel cost, N159,400,003 for overhead and N825,181,500 for capital expenditure.

Besides, a total of 97 safety recommendations have been issued in these reports accounting for 54.5 per cent of the total 178 recommendations issued since the inception of AIB.

