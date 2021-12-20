2021 WSAIR: Why media must defend civic space

THE annual Wole Soyinka Awards for Investigative Reporting (WSAIR) is designed, by the organisers, to reward and celebrate media practitioners, who must have distinguished themselves in investigative journalism.

But, besides the rewards, opportunities are also, always, provided at the event, to stakeholders, in the media practice, to vent their feelings on dire national issues.

Expectedly, this year’s edition, held recently, in Lagos, was not in any way different. Besides being used to celebrate practitioners who had distinguished themselves in the past one year in investigative journalism, it was also an opportunity for some of the resource persons, and even those in the audience, to make that clarion call on the nation’s media, to take up the role of stoutly defending the civic space.

For instance, in her remarks at the event, the Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer, Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism (WSCIJ), Motunrayo Alaka, noted that the media, as educator, watchdog, informer and first drafter of history, should lead in the defence of the civic space.

Defining the civic space as the available ‘room’, where good governance is expected to be demanded, Alaka argued that despite being in a democracy, the space had, of late, being under siege.

She stated further that the decision of the Centre to come up with the Award was informed by the need to encourage more practitioners to play the role of defending the space, through a well-researched investigative job.

“Those who attack the civic space are aware that to reduce the possibility of good governance, you must weaken the power of voice, its diversity and its amplification,” she stated.

Commending the quality of the 220 entries received from Television, Radio, Online, Editorial Cartoon, Photo and Print, and the range of topics covered, the Chairman of the Award Jury, Ayo Obe, stated that issues ranging from police brutality, repressive laws, extortion, executive lawlessness to even corruption, dominated the discourse of the entries submitted.

“Some of these reports were harrowing,” she added.

Obe, however, commended the winners for standing for the voiceless, while asking other media practitioners to always chart the course that would benefit humanity.

Interestingly, Olukunle Akinrinade, the 2021 WSCIJ Nigerian Investigative Reporter, believes, though rewarding, at the end of the day, defending the civic space, is not without toils and sweats.

According to him, it took him painstaking efforts, and months of ‘digging deep’, to unravel the mystery surrounding the killings, carried out in some Ogun communities, by suspected herdsmen; a development that made residents of those communities flee to the neighbouring Benin Republic.

He argued that, but for the support he enjoyed from his organisation, the investigation would have been thwarted, since there were pressures and denials from Ogun State government that there were no such killings in those communities, despite glaring evidences confirming the incidents.

Another winner, Mary Abayomi-Fatile, believes it has become expedient for the nation’s media to look beyond the immediate pecuniary gains, and rally round the downtrodden so as to give them the much-needed voice.