2021 will be tough for criminals in Ekiti ― Amotekun commander

The Ekiti State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps has warned criminal elements still operating within the state to relocate immediately or be ready to face the full wrath of the law in the coming year.

The network noted that the outfit would be rolling out series of security measures in the New Year that would help in ending the waves of killings, kidnappings, farm invasion and other heinous crimes in the State.

The Amotekun Corps commander, Brigadier General Joe Komolafe (retd), in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital, on Thursday, said that there would be maximum collaboration among Security Agencies to ensure effective protection of lives and property of the citizens.

He explained that traditional rulers would be involved in the act of policing in the New Year, saying that their closeness to the people would be needed in resolving the security challenges in the state.

The Amotekun corps commander urged residents to provide timely and accurate information to the network on activities of criminals in their domains, saying, “security is the responsibility of everyone and not that of the security personnel alone.”

According to him, “our new year message to the criminal elements still operating in the state is for them to relocate immediately in their own interest because there will be no hiding place for them, our operatives are all over the state already monitoring the nooks and crannies of the state.

“This is being done in collaboration with other sister security agencies in the state, we are also working with the Traditional Rulers who are very close to the people. We are appealing to the members of the public to volunteer useful information on the criminal elements in their communities because the criminals are human beings and not spirits. Our desk number is 09062970421.

“Once we have credible information to act upon, the job is half done, we are urging our people to know that security is the responsibility of everyone and not that of the security personnel alone.”

Komolafe assured members of the public of maximum cooperation from the operatives of the Amotekun, adding that, “members of the public with complaints against the operatives should approach the State Headquarters of the Corps or their Traditional Rulers directly, saying that their complaints would be addressed promptly and accordingly.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

COVID-19: Nigeria Recorded More Infections, Deaths, Recoveries Last Week

Last week, the country’s COVID-19 infections witnessed yet another significant increase. Nigeria recorded 5,571 fresh COVID-19 infections which is now the highest weekly cases the country has ever recorded, Tribune Online analysis shows.

2021 will be tough for criminals in Ekiti ― Amotekun commander

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

2021 will be tough for criminals in Ekiti ― Amotekun commander