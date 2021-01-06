‘2021: We’ll be more health conscious, spend time with family, recreate our businesses, make more money!’

It is a brand new year and it is time to set new goals and chart a new course in a better what to maximize one’s time, resources and potentials. In this piece, TAYO GESINDE spoke with some Nigerian career women who highlighted their plans for 2021. Excerpts:

Barrister Abimbola Lanre-Balogun

FAMILY, they say is everything. But I believe the bigger truth remains that a dysfunctional family is a stumbling block that will negate progress in every other element of living and accomplishment of life’s endeavour, the same way that a bad foundation is detrimental to the stability and health of a building, it is for this reason that in this new year, I plan to be much more intentional about solidifying and consolidating the familial bonds within members of my immediate family. I am sure that I can achieve this objective by placing more value in, and also increasing the frequency of our nuclear family gatherings and prioritising family considerations in the scheme of things. Health is wealth as the saying goes and for the especially challenging year that 2020 was, health-wise, a year that COVID-19 pandemic brought the world on his knees, the statement rings even truer. I lost people who were dear to me, intimate friends, associates and extended family, a few of them to the virus. I consider this year, a year that personal health must be taken seriously because the pandemic is still on and the health care system will continue to be under stress. Therefore, this year, one must be health conscious. My health regimen will be ramped to include strict healthy eating and dieting (a lot of fruits and vegetables), health boosting exercises and aerobics, resting adequately and keeping in regular touch with my doctors.

On the business side of things, this new year will primarily focus on growth, in the outgone year, my efforts were concentrated mainly around establishing the processes and building the foundations for generating a steady and loyal client base for my firms, especially for the new venture I launched. I am thankful that I and my team could execute a substantial part of that plan, considering the totally unexpected challenges that 2020 threw at everyone. This year, I will be embarking on more aggressive but consistent drives at building the bottom line while further establishing the brands I run.

Chichi Maduka (CEO/Creative Director, Befenchy House of Style)

OUR plan for 2021 is to create more sources of income, generate more leads and customers/clients while working to retain our existing customers/clients.

Collaboration has always been an integral part of our business strategy, so, we would be partnering with more creatives to achieve our goals this year.

We would also be carrying out more projects and offering more mentorship and support for our two business communities for creative entrepreneurs – Creative Builders Room and Fashion Biz Room respectively.

Honourable Adijat Adeleye-Oladapo, Special Adviser, Women Affairs to Ogun State Governor.

OFTEN time whenever a new year is approaching, it has become my tradition to set a- 365-day goal which gives me an overall perspective that shapes all other aspects of all decision making using the SMART mnemonic.

SMART stands for: S – Specific (or Significant). M – Measurable (or Meaningful). A – Attainable (or Action-Oriented). R – Relevant (or Rewarding). T – Time-bound (or Trackable).

My plans and goals cut across public service, religion/social life, finance, education, family and attitude, amongst others. The prime of it all is to further crave for knowledge and innovative ideas across board to drive the political office I›m priviledged to occupy at the moment for improved service delivery to the good people of Ogun State, while contributing my quota to the I.S.E.Y.A. mantra of the Prince Dapo Abiodun-led administration in the next fiscal year to enable it fulfil more of its electioneering promises.

Tinu Smith, CEO, Datina Designs.

GOAL setting is a major activity in my life as I look eagerly to starting the new year. I strongly believe when we fail to plan we plan to fail. Nothing happens by chance. All good things align when we plan for the future and put things in proper perspective in every area of our lives. Goal setting helps us channel our resources in the right direction. I always call it the key to managing resources. Goal setting also works when we set smart goals. We must make sure our goals are specific, measurable, achievable, realistic and time bound.

As a business owner, my goal is to maintain all the changes I made in 2020 due to the pandemic. 2020 was a year of pivoting for me business wise, so as I look to the year 2021 with the loads of uncertainties in view globally, my goal is to keep my business relevant and strategic as we face the new normal in the business terrain. My business goals in 2021 is to strengthen my business presence online by engaging relevant social media platforms for brand visibility and stronger customer engagement for bigger and better profitable encounters.

In 2020 I started my journey into weight loss. So for 2021, I have set my goals for 2021 to make healthier choices in terms of food, exercises, sleep and rest. My work requires a lot of mental attention and movement, so I have set goals to give myself some self pampering and attention in 2021, this is to encourage better mental health and physical well being.

Myself development goals for 2021 is key to all areas of my life because developing my self mentally helps me to handle life’s challenges better. My goal for 2021 is to read more than two books per month, take more online courses to upgrade my knowledge in all relevant areas to inspire growth, sharpen my skills and gifts by using them consistently and network more with other entrepreneurs.

My family goals in 2021 is to spend more time with my spouse and children to improve time spent on family recreation, vacation and bonding.

My spiritual goals above all is to seek God more. Improve in my community service to humanity through the blessings of my resources and gifts.

With all my goals set for 2021 I look forward to a great and fruitful year.

Barrister Chioma Ebubedike Igbokwe, Creative Director, Zapel/West N Couture

FOR many businesses and families, 2020 was a difficult year despite the enthusiasm with which we entered the new decade .The world was faced with a difficult battle with the COVID-19 pandemic which led to many countries locking down. As we enter 2021, we may be faced with mixed emotions as to what plans to make for our businesses, families and health care.

In all of this, it is important for us to stay focused and keep pushing.

I usually start a new year by writing down my goals. I call it my goal bible for the year. The key to a successful year is to put God first in all you do, have faith and believe in yourself, write down your goals for the year, read it, confess it, act it, work hard, work smart, and then pray. Pray again and join the annual fasting programme if you can. Surely it will all come together. For businesses, it may be best to consider adding an online store to your services. Also, consider diversifying to meet essential needs. Families and individuals should live healthier lifestyles with regular medical check-up, healthy eating and exercise.

Mrs Eleta Williams Adetoro, Founder, Adetoro Foundation

MY plan this year is to ensure that my non-governmental organisation, the Adetoro life-changing foundation will help orphans to live a better and more fulfilling life by giving them scholarships to tertiary institutions. We organise empowerment scheme for orphans .The foundation by God’s grace is planning to have hectares of land where the university would be built for orphans to attend free of charge and a hospital for medical treatment.

We also plan to build empowerment centre/manufacturing companies, where orphans would be trained/work and earn good salaries. Adetoro’s life-changing foundation is not only meant to give orphans fishes but to also train orphans how to catch fishes on their own in the future.

