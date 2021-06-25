2021 UTME: Benue govt cancels June sanitation exercise

Following the ongoing Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME, Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed that this month sanitation exercise schedule to hold on Saturday, 26th June 2021 be cancelled.

The sanitation exercise holds in Benue State last Saturday of every month.

The cancellation was to allow candidates sitting for this year UTME to get to the exam designated centres without delay.

In a press statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Terver Akase explained that the cancellation of this month sanitation exercise was only in Gboko and Makurdi, the state capital.

Part of the statement read, “Consequently, there will be free movement of people in Makurdi and Gboko within the stipulated time for the sanitation”.

The governor, however, enjoined those living in other towns of the state to comply with the restriction of movement between the hours of 7 am and 9 am and to also keep their surroundings clean.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Benue govt cancels June Benue govt cancels June

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Benue govt cancels June Benue govt cancels June