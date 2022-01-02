2021 Prophecies: The hits and misses

FUNMILAYO AREMU and ADEOLA OTEMADE report that at the beginning of every year, Nigerians with religious inclinations often look forward to prophecies from their spiritual leaders. However, some of the prophecies do come to pass while some miss the mark.

Prominent men of God like the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye; founder of the Living Faith Church, Bishop David Oyedepo; founder and General Overseer of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, among other men of God, often release series of messages to their congregation as the prophecies for the New Year. Many times, the prophecies have nothing to do with the church members, but more to do with the country and events that may likely shake and shape it.

In 2020, as in years past, though some of the prophecies came to pass, yet some went unfulfilled, an event which often make some Nigerians to question the authenticity of the bold declarations reeled off before the end of every year. Sunday Tribune investigated the 2021 prophecies by some men of God, for the hits and misses.

Pastor Enoch Adeboye

The notable cleric made prophecies and predictions that came to pass in 2021. In his words, “Some of the things that happened in 2020 will spill over into 2021. That for every vaccine discovered, there is already a variant in the making. This will continue until the high and mighty admit that safety is of the Lord(Proverbs 21:31).”

Indeed, some of the happenings of 2020 spilled into 2021. Coronavirus continued, kidnapping and others also continued. Seven vaccines had been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO), but only about 3.87 billion people of the world population have been fully vaccinated. Despite the vaccines, new variants like Gamma, Delta and the recent Omicron were discovered in the year.

Primate Elijah Ayodele

The cleric predicted that there will be problems between Fulani herdsmen and farmers because the herdsmen will destroy some farm produce, steal and cause destruction on some farmlands and that there will be a serious attack on farmers in the Northern and Eastern parts of Nigeria, all of these came to pass a lot of times in the year.

He predicted that the year 2021 would be better than 2020 and that the government will want to ban social media, which people will aggressively go against. While the year was much worse in areas of security, food prices and others, the federal government however banned Twitter on the 5th of June, which generated lots of reaction from Nigerians and on the international scene. His prophecy on the death of Abubakar Shekau, the leader of the Boko Haram came to pass when Shekau died on 19th May 2021.

Prophet TB Joshua

Prophet TB Joshua didn’t make any prophecy about 2021, but said God gave him the mandate to release anointing water and anointing stickers for people to protect themselves with. He said he would go to a mountain where God will give him a New Year prophecy that he would release later after he might have studied them well. He, however, died on June 15.

Bishop David Oyedepo

According to Bishop David Oyedepo, 2021 was going to be full of surprises. However, he said the devil was the COVID-19 pandemic that would come after the church. He allayed the fears of his members by saying that there was no COVID-19. The year 2021 was indeed full of surprises.

The General Overseer of Shiloh Word Chapel, Abuja, Prophet Ikechukwu Okafor Samuel, also prophesied that there would be a gas plant explosion in Lagos which will claim lives of tanker drivers, noting that it was not normal but occultic. On the 16th of November, there was a gas explosion which claimed about five lives.

He also predicted that America would engage in a fight of betrayal for 12 years, which would start in 2021, noting that it would affect the electoral system and their national security and that there would be occurrence of complications of vaccines because he saw two to three contradicting processes, these prophecies were neither here nor there.

The General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Joshua Suleman, in his own predictions said that there would be a fire outbreak in the Eastern part of Nigeria. He also prophesied that police would protest against police. He prophesied that Saudi Arabia would experience an attack.

Among his other prophecies were that the Ebola Virus would make a return but Nigeria would not be affected. In February, cases of Ebola virus were confirmed in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea. Though he also predicted that a new faction of terrorists will break out of Boko Haram and those sponsoring terrorism would be nabbed, these did not happen.

Other predictions by Apostle Suleman stated that a renowned social media influencer would die. Sadly, on October 3, the popular social media influencer, Onomuakpokpo Ogbhene Ochuko also known as Brakin face was reported dead. Among his other prophecies was that a major TV channel would be burgled and razed by fire. On 12 August, a television station in Ogun State, Hi-Impact TV was razed by fire. On 28 December, fire also gutted a part of the Enugu State Broadcasting Service (ESBC). The Abubakar Rimi Television was also gutted by fire in the month of October. He prophesied that CNN would have a major crisis. He prophesied that a king would be dethroned.

