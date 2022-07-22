2021 Pilgrimage: NCPC screens intending pilgrims in Asaba

The Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) has commenced the screening of intending pilgrims of Delta State for the 2021 main/Easter 2022 pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

The screening exercise commenced on July 19, 2022, at the Anglican Bishop Court Asaba and would be rounded off on July 21, 2022.

Speaking during the opening ceremony of the screening exercise, the Head of Special Duties Department of the Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Mr Sunny Udeh enjoined the intending pilgrims to cooperate with the commission’s officials by providing the relevant documents that would facilitate their screening process.

He further intimated them that they would be making history by being part of the Commission’s first-ever joint Pilgrimage to Israel and Jordan.

He admonished them to maximise the opportunity given to them by conducting themselves decently if selected to go on the pilgrimage journey to the holy land.

Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman, Delta State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board, Most Rev. Cyril Odutemu thanked the Executive Governor of Delta State, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa for his relentless efforts in advancing the cause of the Christian Pilgrimage in the state.

He further commended the Governor for his consistency in the sponsorship of Christians in Delta on Pilgrimage.

About 315 intending pilgrims of Delta State are expected to participate in the ongoing NCPC Pilgrimage exercise to Israel and Jordan.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.NCPC screens intending pilgrims NCPC screens intending pilgrims

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.NCPC screens intending pilgrims NCPC screens intending pilgrims

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira

2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP