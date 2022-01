2021 performance update: FIRS achieved over 100% target, says Nami

Despite the global economic challenges occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the disruption of business activities in 2020 by nationwide protests, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) said it achieved over 100 per cent of its collection target for the year 2021.

“Notwithstanding the limitations faced in 2020/2021, the service achieved over a hundred per cent of its collection target,” Executive Chairman, Muhammad Nami, stated in the FIRS 2021 Performance Update signed by him.

According to Nami, “The FIRS, in the year 2021 collected a total of N6.405 trillion in both oil (N2.008 trillion) and non-oil (N4.396 trillion) revenues as against a target of N6.401 trillion.

“Companies Income Tax amounted to N1.896 trillion; Petroleum Profits Tax returns was N2 trillion; Value Added Tax yielded N2.07 trillion; Electronic Money Transfer Levy collected was N114 billion; while Earmarked Taxes hit N208.8 billion; among others.

“Non-oil sector contributed 68.64 per cent of the total collection in the year, while oil sector’s contribution was 31.36 per cent of the total collection.

“The Service issued certificates for the sum of N147.8 billion tax credit to private investors and Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) for road infrastructure under the Road Infrastructure Development Refurbishment Investment Tax Credit Scheme created by Executive Order No. 007 of 2019.”

The report explained that “in line with the law, 2021 income tax revenue is a function of the outcome of business activities in 2020.

“In that year, the country entered into a second economic recession within five years. The recession was occasioned by five months of lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. To compound the economic challenges of COVID-19 pandemic, business activities were disrupted by the End-SARS protests,” says the report.

It further stated that the deployment of technological tools was a game-changer for the Service.

It reads: “Upon the coming into office of the current management, the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) began strategic administrative and operational reforms; and the implementation of new policies that would improve its capacity towards the fulfilment of its mandate.

“The deployment of a new automated tax administration system, the “TaxPro Max” in June 2021 was a game-changer. With the solution, taxpayers experienced the ease of registration, reporting, payment and issuance of Tax Clearance Certificates while the Service experienced greater efficiency in the deployment of resources thereby leading to improved revenue collection.”

Mr Johannes Oluwatobi Wojuola, Special Assistant to the Executive Chairman, FIRS,(Media & Communication), stated that strong opposition to the FIRS statutory mandates by certain interests posed a major setback in the full implementation of its reforms.

