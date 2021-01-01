2021: Oyetola pledges to rekindle Osun citizens’ hope

Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola has assured that, no stone would be left unturned to rekindle the citizens’ hope in year 2021.

The governor who made the assurance during the fireworks display at Government House, Osogbo on Thursday night, also reiterated his administration commitment to people’s welfare and general well-being.

He stressed, “the choice of fireworks display by the government was aimed at sending a message of hope to the citizens and residents of the State who had experienced the challenges and adverse effects of the global Coronavirus pandemic that had ravaged the entire world in the outgone year.”

“We are doing this as part of efforts to rekindle our people’s hope and celebrate the New Year in a way that will engender more hope, love, unity, harmony, cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

“As we all know, Year 2020 had been quite challenging, but with the massive display of fireworks, it is our expectation that the New Year will be full of endless success, fulfilment and accomplishment.

“This is to signify that all hands must be on deck to collectively rebuild our economy and reposition our state.

“I want our people to know that we have entered a year of socioeconomic resurrection, massive infrastructural development and prosperity for all.”

Oyetola who described people as the central nerve of the administration’s Development Agenda noted that,the administration would not relent in its effort to further anchor its programmes on the critical needs and aspirations of the citizenry.

He attributed government’s resolve to allow the crossover and herald the New Year with fanfare as a necessity to identify with the people of the state and build prosperous and destiny-fulfilled years together.

While disclosing the strategy employed to ensure the simultaneous display of the exercise across the nooks and crannies of the state, the Governor revealed that the fireworks display had taken place in 11different locations across the state.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE