2021 MICS, NICS survey give stakeholders data on real development situation for action ― UNICEF declares

It has been observed that Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) and National Immunization Coverage Survey (NICS) Reports have given Stakeholders in Bauchi state, data on the real situation of things as they affect development.

The situation is therefore calling for a general improvement to change the narratives to positive indices for the state on the part of the government.

The observation was made by Planning and Monitoring Specialist UNICEF Bauchi Field Office, Mr Stanley Garuba while making a presentation during a one-day sensitization on the 2021 Multiple Indicator Cluster Survey (MICS) and National Immunization Coverage Survey (NICS) Reports, Bauchi Dissemination organized by the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning in collaboration with Bauchi Field Office of UNICEF.

According to him, “We have some good figures and we also have some that are not so good. So we want to know why some of these indices are not very good, we have to look at it”.

Stanley Garuba added, “Could it be wrong identification of application of funds, could it be non-application, could it also be wrong identification of where to apply the funds? It is only when these questions are answered that we can make a progress as a state”.

He stressed that the data gathered and compiled by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) is an indicator of the prevailing situation in the health, education and other sectors of development.

The UNICEF Planning and Monitoring Specialist added that the data cannot be challenged or corrected as it is but can assist the government plan ahead to change the narratives positively saying, “our own is just to officially present it for necessary action”.

He pointed out that in many areas as indicated by the data, Bauchi State has done well compared to other states in the North-East subregion stressing however that more can still be done to improve the situation.

Bauchi State Government on its own reiterated its determination to collaborate and cooperate with International Donor agencies working in the state for the development and improvement in the living standard of the citizens.

The government also assured that it will be up and doing in its commitment to such programs through budgetary allocation by way of counterpart funds and its timely release in order to access the programs.

State Commissioner, Ministry for Budget and Economic Planning, Aminu Hamayyo spoke on behalf of the government during the one-day sensitization dissemination meeting.

Represented by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Idris Saleh, the Commissioner commended UNICEF for the reports which he said were timely considering that the state is in the process of preparing the 2023 appropriation.

He assured that the figures contained in the reports will be studied to serve as a guide for the government while planning what to do for the development of the state and the citizens.

Aminu Hamayyo then advised all the relevant MDAs to carefully study the reports which are the current statistics to be used in planning while developing their submissions for the 2023 fiscal year.





In goodwill messages, other partners including WHO and UNFPA stressed the importance of the reports in aiding the government to plan its programs aimed at developing the state through provisions of basic social services like quality healthcare, education and others.

State Coordinator of WHO, Dr Mahmud Sa’idu expressed optimism that with the reports, the state will be able to effectively plan its Healthcare delivery services in order to bridge the noticed gaps.

He assured that the WHO will continue to support the state in its resolve to improve healthcare delivery services as well as during rapid response time.

As UNFPA, the State Programme Officer, Deborah Tamara while commending UNICEF for the reports, stressed that it should afford the government the opportunity to plan on how to mitigate gender-based violence in the state.

Deborah Tamara who is a Gender/Reproductive Health Analyst stressed the importance of having near-accurate figures that can be used for planning for the girl child in accessing quality healthcare service and education.

