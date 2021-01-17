2021: Fayemi earmarks N1.4 billion for Amotekun in Ekiti

In what could be described as a deliberate attempt in ensuring effective security of lives and property in Ekiti State, Governor Kayode Fayemi has earmarked a sum of N1.4 billion for the State Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps in the 2021 fiscal year.

The Governor had on December 23, 2020, assented to the budgetary provision christened “Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration,” comprising N58.4 billion recurrent and N51.6 billion capital expenditures.

The Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mr Femi Ajayi, while given the budget breakdown and analysis of the N109.6 billion appropriation for 2021 in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital at the weekend said the amount would be used to provide modern technological equipment for the security outfit and strengthened the capacity of the personnel.

He explained that N550 million out of the allocation would be used to purchase drones for air surveillance of forests and other criminal hideouts across the 16 Local Government Areas of the state.

He said: “Following the incessant security challenges which include kidnapping, herders/farmers clashes, robberies in the country, to ensure the security of lives and property, Governor Kayode Fayemi inaugurated the Ekiti State Security Network Agency coined “Amotekun in collaboration with the other South-Western States on October 19, 2020.

“A sum of N1,444 billion has been earmarked as capital allocation for Amotekun Corps. For the procurement of Drones for surveillance, a sum of N550million has been earmarked while a total of 320 million will be spent on safety city project and the Ekiti State Security Trust Fund will gulp a sum of N55 million.”

In the same year, the government also earmarked a total of N8 billion to social services, covering education, health, gender empowerment, social security and other pivotal subsectors critical to the growth of the state’s economy.

To fund the budget, Ajayi said a total of N29.6 billion is expected from the federation account, N8.4 billion as Internally Generated Revenue, N4.5 billion from tertiary institutions and other sundry sources.

The Commissioner stated that the budget was tailored towards resetting the economy to rise to COVID-19 challenge and open a new vista in the fight against poverty, engendering of industrial growth and agribusiness.

He said a sum of N2.4 billion had been budgeted to start off the Bamidele Olumilua University of Education, Science and Technology while a total of N677 million was earmarked for the school of Commercial Agriculture, Isan Ekiti.

On urban renewal development, Ajayi said a sum of N250 million is to be expended on the Master Plan of Ado Ekiti and Satellite Towns while a sum of N4.5 million will be spent on an ecological programme called NEWMAP.

The commissioner said the present administration will leave no stone unturned in ensuring the full implementation of the 2021 Budget.

“This is in fulfilment of the path signed with the good people of the State. This can only be feasible when we as good citizens perform our civic responsibilities in ensuring payment of taxes and other levies to improve the revenue accruable to the Government,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

