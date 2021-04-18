2021 election: Andy Uba’s allies affirmed Ngige as APC leader in Anambra

The newly appointed Director-General of Senator Andy Uba Campaign Organization in the upcoming November 6, governorship election in Anambra State, Chief Paul Chukwuma, has affirmed the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige, as the leader of All Progressive Congress APC in Anambra state.

Chukwuma, made his affirmation know over the weekend, when the party governorship aspirant, Senator Andy Uba and his campaign team including Ambassador Elijah Onyeagba, Ambassador Jerry Ugokwe, Honourable Fort Dike, Honourable Obinna Okoli and Honourable Dennis Ngene, among other supporters, pay a refreshment visit to APC Secretariat in Awka, ahead of it 26, June 2021, Party’s Primaries.

The Director-General, who is the immediate past National Auditor of the party, maintain that there is no faction in Anambra State APC, noting that party members are well united under the headship of Senator Chris Ngige and the leadership of Chief Basil Ejidike led State Working Committee.

He urged the party supporters in the state to see Chris Ngige as the leader of all.

While eulogising Senator Uba before the state executive, Chief Chukwuma described him (Uba), as a humane person who had contributed immensely towards the state’s development since he made his acquaintance 19 years ago. He said with his understanding of politics, he decided to join the Uba train because he believes in the capabilities of Senator Uba to wrestle power from the All Progressive Grand Alliance APGA led administration of Governor Willie Obiano.

He also urged party members to key into the Andy Uba agenda of becoming the next governor of Anambra state.

He dispelled rumours going round in some quarters that Senator Uba was gunning to circumvent the democratic process of electing a flag bearer, saying that it was not true and that the campaign train would be embarking on a local government tour from next week Monday.

Chief Paul Chukwuma further stated that the time has come to ensure that Anambra is connected to the centre in order to get more federal patronage, jobs and infrastructure for the people.

He thanked the party for the support so far and appealed for a level playing field for all aspirants who he noted were all his friends. He also urged the party to eschew bitterness and rancour, stating that since the aspirants were of one party there was the need to maintain that unity which would enable the party to march on to the election as one united family.

He used the opportunity as the Campaign DG to announce his principal donation of ten Serena vehicles to the party secretariat to ease the party’s vehicular challenges during the election.

Senator Andy Uba, in his short sermon, said; I would support whoever wins the party ticket to make sure APC takes over power in the state and also to pave way for me to return back to the Senate.

Receiving the entourage, the state acting chairman of the party, Chief Basil Ejidike, described Senator Uba as a larger than life politician who is among the party’s best materials for the November 6, governorship election.

He assures the aspirant of transparent Primaries.

