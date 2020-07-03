2021 election: Anambra monarchs reject zoning arrangement

Traditional rulers in Anambra Central Senatorial District, on Thursday, disagreed with their colleagues in the Southern senatorial zone over the zoning formula for the 2021 governorship position in the state.

The Monarchs, in a meeting held at the palace of the Igwe of Ukwulu community, Igwe Peter Uyanwa, rejected zoning of the governorship position to the south while condemning the call by their southern colleagues for other aspirants from other zones to back down.

The monarchs said the quality of a governor is more important to the state than where he hails from.

In a statement made available to Tribune Online in Awka, shortly after the meeting stated that: “At the meeting of the Anambra Central Traditional Rulers Forum held on 2nd July 2020, it was unanimously resolved that we dissociate ourselves from any zoning arrangement in Anambra State gubernatorial election.

“That we in the Central Forum will only accept and encourage any credible candidate governorship candidate that is ready, willing and capable of delivering the dividend of democracy to Ndi Anambra.”

Tribune Online learnt that the Traditional rulers of the northern zone of the state had earlier dissociated themselves too from zoning, saying that they seek the best candidate for the state.

