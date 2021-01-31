2021 budget: We have nothing to hide — Buhari

Latest NewsTop News
By Leon Usigbe - Abuja
Buhari urges international cooperation to tackle COVID-19, terrorism, corruption, Senator Kumo’s death, Buhari to address, Buhari agrees to appear, gender imbalance, Buhari, official roll-out of autogas programme, economic cooperation with Algeria, Tuberculosis, Buhari, Eradication, COVID-19, South-South meeting, Presidency, Buhari condoles with Mali, COVID-19 vaccine, Buhari, Pfizer , mass metering initiative, Buhari, Nigeria, Enugu accident, Buhari, students, Nigeria Bangladesh to consolidate, agricultural intervention fund, Buhari, Businesses, Nigerians, FG to guarantee 400 houses, Buhari to make broadcast, Buhari to UN, Eagle Square, Nigerians, Independence Anniversary, Buhari, , ECOWAS Mali grey areas, I take responsibility for APC's losses, Buhari congratulates Guinea Bissau, Borno Shehu emirs' death, Behave responsibly, suffering, Nigerians, Buhari, electricity, primary healthcare, Buhari, Invest in mining, transition timetable, Buhari reacts to investigations in NDDC, Buhari, Gulf Guinea, export, Nigeria, submits 2021-2023 MTEF, illegal gold smuggling, Buhari Democracy day, public works, Buhari, NNPC Board, Democracy day, Admiral olumide

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday assured Nigerians that his administration would make its financial statements available for all to see whenever necessary as it has nothing to hide. 

He also assured of full implementation of the 2021 budget, with all transparency and openness in meeting the targets, while appreciating the National Assembly for the effective and detailed attention before the passage.

Speaking to newsmen in Daura, after the registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress, the President said the budget aptly captured some of the visions of the administration, and all efforts will be poured in to ensure effective implementation.

ALSO READ: Why we aren’t banking on FG alone for COVID-19 vaccines —Sanwo-Olu

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), quoted him as saying: “We have directed all the Ministries, Departments and Agencies to follow what is in the budget so that we can get the National Assembly to easily support the next budget. We can tell them what we have received, and how it was spent.

 “We are always ready to make the balance sheet available for all Nigerians and the National Assembly. We have nothing to hide.’’

President Buhari said the administration had given more attention to agriculture in order to diversify and strengthen the economy.

 “We are still grateful to Morocco for the support they gave us in producing fertilizer in the country. We have 42 companies producing fertiliser in six geopolitical zones.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Interview

Insecurity, Injustice: More Sunday Igbohos are coming, ready to take up arms —Prof…

Top News

Fresh fears over future of APC

Top News

NCDC confirms 1,883 new COVID-19 cases as total rises to 130,557

Latest News

Oyo professional boxer, Akeem Dodo dies

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More