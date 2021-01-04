2021: Be optimistic, NIMN boss charges marketing practitioners

THE President and Chairman of Council of the National Institute of Marketing Nigeria (NIMN), Mr. Tony Agenmonmen, has urged marketing professionals in the country to look up to 2021 with confidence and courage.

Agenmonmen, in a new year statement made available to Brands & Marketing, admitted that though the second wave of the COVID 19 pandemic would, without doubt, throw up its own challenges in 2021, such challenges, he argued, were, however, not insurmountable.

According to him, the pandemic had negatively impacted lives and livelihood all over the globe and redefined the way businesses were conducted.

“We therefore have every reason to be grateful to God for surviving the crisis in 2020 and leading us to a New Year 2021,” he stated.

The NIMN boss described the new year as significant for the marketing institute; since it would be having a transition election, expected to produce a new president that would continue with the task of repositioning the institute.

He however charged members on the need to be active in the institute’s activities and also ensure they meet all the requirements that will enable them participate in the elections.

Agenmonmen added that despite the challenges thrown up by the COVID 19 pandemic, last year, the institute was able to conduct almost all its programmes virtually with good results, including its Council elections held in the year.

“In the outgone year, we were also able to enact and publish the Code of Professional Marketing Practice that guides the ethical and professional conduct of marketing professionals in Nigeria,” the NIMN boss stated.

