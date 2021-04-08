2021: APGA, PDP, others can’t buy Anambra governorship position with money ― ADP

The Action Democratic Party,(ADP) has said that the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance, (APGA); the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; the All Progressive Congress, (APC) and other political parties priding themselves as top contenders in the November 6 governorship election in Anambra cannot buy the governorship seat with money.

The party said Nigerian voters were advanced democratically and were no more swayed by money; but would vote for political parties and their candidates based on track records, general acceptability and manifesto.

National chairman of the party, Engr Yabagi Yusuf Sani, who made the assertion, on Thursday, at the commissioning of the party’s state secretariat in Awka, Anambra State capital, maintained that the party, though new, would take over from Governor Willie Obiano of the All Progressive Grand Alliance.

He said, “ADC is new in Nigeria; but in the last presidential election, the party came fourth. That was a great achievement for our party. Anambra is one state that our party is desirous to take over. So, we’re featuring in the November 6 governorship election to win; not just to make noise or to create awareness.

“No other political party has ever done or achieved the feat we achieved in a short time. We have what it takes to take over Anambra. If APGA, PDP, APC like, let them sink billions of Naira into the election process, it will not win governorship seat for them. They have failed at different levels. It is high time Nigerians, and Anambra people, in particular, realized their mistakes, and vote for the right political party. ADP will take Anambra to the next level of development.”

State chairman of the party, Chief Mathias Ameke, said ADP has the structures and the grassroots to take over Anambra State come November 6. He said if supported to take over Agu Awka Government House, ADP would take power back to the people, by conducting local government elections regularly.

He also said the party has a lot of packages for the youths, women and the generality of the people.

Speaking, a governorship aspirant of the party, Prince Afam Ume–Ezoke, son of the second republican Speaker of the House of Representatives, Chief Edwin Ume-Ezoke, said the victory for ADP in the November governorship election in Anambra would bring a lot of good things to the state.

He said: “The purpose of commissioning this secretariat today is to get our party-ready for the forthcoming governorship election. ADP is not in the race for the sake of being in the race. We have a lot of packages for Anambra people, which we promise to deliver if given the opportunity.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

2021: APGA, PDP, others can’t buy Anambra governorship position with money

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. 2021: APGA, PDP, others can’t buy Anambra governorship position with money